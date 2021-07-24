Little League creates memories that can last a lifetime.
The Unicoi County All-Star softball team is currently on one of those runs that could go down in local lore. The squad, composed of 12 girls that are either 11 or 12 years old, won the Tennessee state championship last weekend and is playing in the regional tournament on Sunday.
The manager is Andy Baxter while Daniel Engle, Aaron Toney and Shane Hummer are the coaches.
“This group has been together for about three years,” coach Dan- iel Engle said. “We’re playing in Warner Robins, Georgia, this week- end and there are seven states represented in the tournament.
“It’s a double-elimination and since Little League isn’t allowing any international teams this year, they’re taking the top two qualifiers out of each regional.”
This same group of girls in 2019 was second in the regional to South Carolina, but Engle said he feels good about his team’s chances.
“This team plays really well together,” he said. “We’re going to see a lot of the same teams we did two years ago. We’ve got five girls that can pitch and all 12 can hit it really well.”
The road to this point has not been easy at all for Unicoi County.
In the district tournament, it defeated the Daniel Boone Little League team in three games, each contest being decided by one run.
“It was pretty much us and Boone in the district and those were some great games,” Engle said. “They’re probably the best team we’ve faced so far just because of the great pitching.
“At the state level, we did the same thing against Smith County. We were trailing by two runs in the bottom of the fifth, got two runs and hit a walk-off in the sixth.”
Engle remarked that there really isn’t one star, but the group just seems to have a special kind of cohesion.
“It’s a really great group of girls to coach because they love playing together and it shows on the field,” he said. “People compare us a lot to that Daniel Boone group a couple of years ago that made it to the World Series, but I think we’re better than them.”
Most of the girls on the team now are on the Unicoi County Middle School team, so they’ve had quite a bit of playing time together.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help offset travel costs.
“For the state tournament, even though we were staying in Maryville, costs were still like $5,000,” Engle said. “Little League is taking care of the girls, but for the parents, it kind of adds up after a while and we’ll be spending a week down here if we make it to the championship game.
Unicoi County drew a bye in the first round of the tournament and will face the winner of West Virginia and North Carolina on Sunday at noon.
The games can be viewed on ESPN+ and folks can keep up with the team on Facebook.
If Unicoi County were to advance to the championship game, it would be guaranteed a spot in the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, which is on the other side of Raleigh.