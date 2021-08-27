ERWIN — Nehemiah Edwards raced 59 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and the rout was on for the Unicoi County Blue Devils.
With Caleb Pelaez and Edwards combining to score four touchdowns, the Blue Devils rolled to a 44-0 win over visiting Cosby on Friday night at the beautifully renovated Gentry Stadium.
Pelaez and Edwards, a pair of juniors, wreaked havoc on both sides of the ball. Pelaez scored on an 11-yard run and then had a 48-yard interception return for another touchdown. Edwards added a 1-yard touchdown run, set up by runs of 10, 25 and 14 yards by Pelaez in the second quarter.
Edwards finished with six carries for 80 rushing yards and Pelaez had six rushes for 76 yards.
“They’re two good ones,” Unicoi County coach Drew Rice said after his team improved to 2-0 on the season. “As the season went on last year, we were playing a lot of sophomores and you could see them gaining experience. They’ve worked hard, had great offseasons and they’re total football players on both sides of the ball.
“They complement each other and we’re excited about them. I thought they and the rest of the team played well tonight.”
In addition to the pair of juniors, Esteban Mendoza booted a 34-yard field goal and Bryson Peterson hit Brayden Hendrickson on a shuffle pass for a 9-yard touchdown as the Blue Devils romped to a 37-0 halftime lead.
Bransan Salts joined the fun in the third quarter, finding a seam and then running to the right sideline 31 yards for the game’s final touchdown
As for Edwards, he was surprised to see the big opening on his first run to paydirt. Once there was open field ahead, it was all reaction.
“I was not ready for that the first play,” Edwards said. “I hit that hole, saw grass and just ran hard.”
The Blue Devils’ defense did their part to hold the Eagles (0-2) in check. Sniffing out Cosby’s wide receiver screen passes, the Eagles completed five passes — but for minus-nine yards in the first half.
Unicoi consistently harassed Cosby quarterback Tyler Turner and allowed few positive plays running or passing.
“Our defensive coordinator, coach (Jason) Hensley, he’s one of the best defensive guys I’ve ever met,” Edwards said. “He trains us hard. No matter what team it is, we put forth the same amount of effort. He orchestrates it and we just put it into play.”
Unicoi County is scheduled to face Madison County, N.C., next Friday night. As with most schools during this COVID era, it’s a day-to-day process as they work through the season.
“We’re just taking it one week at a time,” Rice said. “We’re just trying to approach every week the same way and keep working.”