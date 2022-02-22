CHURCH HILL — After a season when the struggles sometimes seemed overwhelming, it was a night of celebration for the Unicoi County boys basketball team.
The Blue Devils defeated Elizabethton 63-62 in overtime to capture Tuesday’s District 1-3A boys basketball championship at Volunteer High School. Lucas Slagle, who has shown incredible resilience and class in a time of personal loss after his mother’s death, scored 16 points and earned the tournament’s MVP award.
It was Unicoi County’s first district championship since 2018.
“This is awesome,” Slagle said. ”We had guys step up through the season, and the team we’ve turned into, it’s amazing. It’s a family, a bond we have. We come in every day and work. When everything was going on, they were there every day. They spent days at the hospital and they were there for me every second.”
On the court, Blue Devils faced their share of adversity going through a seven-game losing streak at one point. But, they persevered throughout the season and at times throughout the game.
Elizabethton (15-13) rallied late to tie the game at the end of regulation, and again in overtime after the Devils went up by five points on the last of Eli Johnson’s team-best 18 points.
Bryson Peterson totaled 15 points for Unicoi County and Grant Hensley added 11.
“This is a surreal moment. I’m so happy for our guys,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “We’ve been through so much, the seven-game losing streak. Our guys take everything personal and play with a chip on their shoulders. It was a race to find the Johnson City Press Top 10 every Monday night because we were never on it.
“Every preview for the conference never mentioned us. That’s something our guys took to heart. They came to work through injury, sickness and all the personal things they’ve endured. To see them cut down that net, that’s an unreal feeling.”
The Cyclones (15-13) missed on a couple of opportunities to win at the end of regulation. Nicholas Wilson paced Elizabethton with 18 points. Bryson Rollins totaled 16 and Jake Roberts finished with 14.
“It was right there to win it and the shots didn’t go,” Cyclones coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We battled back in overtime when we were down by five. We kept fighting. This team has been dialed in this last little bit. I can’t say enough good things about their efforts. We’ve got a tough road ahead, but we have to take it one game at a time.”
CONSOLATION
Volunteer 51, Sullivan East 49
Joltin Harrison scored on a put-back at the buzzer as the Falcons (21-11) won after the Patriots (18-8) made a furious rally in the closing minute to tie the third-place game.
Harrison, who finished with nine points, explained he was simply at the right place at the right time to cap off the dream scenario.
“I was walking on the court and thinking how every kid dreams of hitting a game-winner,” Harrison said. “I was just thought how this place would go crazy. It just happened. The whole team swarmed me and it felt great.”
Volunteer had taken a 49-44 lead on a pair of Garrison Barrett free throws with 18 seconds left. However, East’s Dylan Bartley raced down the field and launched a 30-foot shot as he was double covered. The shot banked in and then coming up with a turnover Bartley found Masun Tate under the basket for an assist with four seconds left.
After an East timeout, the Falcons’ Jon Wes Lovelace got off a shot and Harrison was there for the rebound. Barrett had a game-high 19 points to lead Volunteer as Andrew Knittel finished with 10 points.
All four East players who scored had double figures. Bartley led the way with 18 points, and Braden Standbridge accounted for 11. Logan Murray and Tate each scored 10.
“Bartley is going to draw a lot of attention,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We had several people take turns guarding him. Jon, Andrew and Joltin had him some, and we tried to wear him down. He still hit that 3-pointer, but those things happen in a game. Luckily, we got the right bounce at the end.”