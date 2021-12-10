BRISTOL — The Old Dominion swept Friday’s opening session of the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
Union, behind 30 points and 13 rebounds from reigning VHSL Class 2 player of the year Bradley Bunch, won the battle of the “U,” clipping Unicoi County 51-50 to start the event. Then a scrappy Gate City squad rallied from five points down in the final two minutes to edge Volunteer 57-56.
BEARING DOWN
The Bears (1-0) led by as many as six points midway through the third quarter before the Blue Devils roared back to tie the score at 45 with 1:21 left to play.
From that point on, Bunch went on a tear and his dramatic 3-pointer put Union ahead 48-45.
Grant Hensley hit a bucket to pull Unicoi back within one point with 39 seconds left before Malachi Jenkins hit the front end of a 1-and-1 to put the Bears back up 49-47.
Bunch then blocked a shot and sank a pair of free throws with three seconds left to put Union out front 51-47.
Hensley’s trey at the buzzer could only bring the Blue Devils within one.
“With this being our first game, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “Win or lose, for us to play that well is something I’m really happy about. That’s why we came over here for this event. It can only help us down the road.”
Caiden Bartee added 14 points for the Bears.
Hensley led Unicoi (6-6) with 18 points and Lucas Slagle added 15.
“We had our chances and just couldn’t capitalize,” said Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons.
LATE COMEBACK
Gate City found itself on the short end of a 54-49 score late in the fourth quarter. But over the final two minutes of the game, the Blue Devils (2-1) outscored the Falcons 8-2 to pull out the win.
Volunteer (7-3) took a 56-55 lead on an Andrew Knittel basket with 34 seconds left, but a Falcons foul put the Blue Devils’ Eli McMurray on the free-throw line for two shots. McMurray hit both to give Gate City a 57-56 advantage with five seconds showing on the clock.
The Falcons managed to get off a shot at the buzzer, but it failed to find net.
“I’m proud of the guys,” said Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes. “They were very resilient and showed so much fight and effort late in the game.”
McMurray had 14 points, and Chris Woodall and Gunner Garrett added 11 apiece.
Knittel's 16 points led Volunteer. Heath Miller chipped in 14 and Joltin Harrison 10.
“They played harder than us,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “And they made plays at the end of the game, that’s all you can say.”