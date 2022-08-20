ERWIN — What else does he do? Does he play in the band?
It’s the question longtime Unicoi County public address announcer Jim Buchanan asked about Caleb Pelaez, who starred for the Blue Devils in all three phases of the game Friday night in a 42-20 football win over Northview Academy.
On special teams, Pelaez had a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown. Playing at safety on defense, he had an interception near the goal line in the closing seconds of the first half and knocked down two other passes. Playing sparingly at running back, he complemented Nehemiah Edwards in the first half of the season opener at Gentry Stadium.
“Thank God for the kick return, it was his gift,” Pelaez said. “I should have caught those two other balls. We put in so much hard work. It was unbelievable. It was just going 100 percent.”
Edwards had quite the game himself, as did Lucas Slagle and the rest of the Blue Devils. Edwards finished with 28 carries for 158 yards and touchdowns of 33, 1 and 37 yards.
“That one drive, all we did was run, run, run,” Edwards said. “Those breakaways were huge. It comes down to the work in the weight room. I had a huge hole on the last touchdown and such a great performance by everyone.”
Slagle turned a slant route into a 60-yard pass play for Unicoi’s first touchdown and later took in a fumble recovery 21 yards for the last score. In between, he had two sacks and knocked down a pass.
“It was just a little slant route over the middle, and it was beautiful to see the grass in front of me. We knew they were bringing pressure, so it was going to be open,” Slagle said. “Then the fumble recovery, Ty Owen and Brody Rasnick came in there and made the tackle and I was in the right place at the right time.”
SCORING SUMMARY
The Blue Devils (1-0) took advantage of the Cougars’ miscues to take a 17-0 lead in the first half.
Emilio Soto nailed a 30-yard field goal after the ball snapped over the punter’s head to the 9-yard line for the opening score. After a fumble recovery, Ty Engle hit Slagle in stride the next play for the 60-yard touchdown.
After a 10-yard punt, Edwards broke free on the left sideline for a 33-yard run and a three-score lead.
Tyler Gildersleeve scored two touchdowns for Northview in the second quarter. The first was a 1-yard run and the second for 44 yards. Sandwiched in between was the long return by Pelaez.
“The first half, we really took advantage of some situations,” Unicoi County coach Drew Rice said. “The field goal was huge to flip the field and we were able to get a cushion a little bit. Then at halftime, we made some adjustments to control the line of scrimmage. This has the potential to be the best offensive line I’ve had here.”
After trading possessions to start the second half, Northview came up short on fourth down at the Unicoi 11. The Blue Devils then strung together a 13-play, 89-yard drive capped off by Edwards’ 1-yard run.
Gildersleeve scored his third touchdown, a 4-yard run, only to be countered by a 37-yarder by Edwards.
Slagle finished the scoring with his fumble return. On a night when the defense was particularly active, Mason Hensley capped off the game with an interception.
“That was a quality win, a good football team we beat,” Rice said. “We were really, really physical and I’m proud of the guys. It’s the brand of football we want to play.”
NEXT UP
Unicoi County will try to keep the momentum going with a trip to Cosby next Friday.