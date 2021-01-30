ERWIN—Behind 25 points from Caroline Podvin, Unicoi County prevailed 60-57 on Saturday to stop an 11-game Sullivan East win streak.
It was the first Three Rivers Conference loss for the Lady Patriots (15-4, 5-1), who defeated Unicoi on Friday night in Bluff City.
Faith Bennett hit two free throws with just under two minutes left to give the Lady Blue Devils (11-10, 4-5) a 55-54 lead. Following an East turnover, Abigail Rush hit a driving layup to bump the lead to three points — and Unicoi made enough free throws at the end to come away victorious.
Podvin drained four of nine 3-pointers for the Lady Blue Devils, who got 10 points from Allie Lingerfelt.
Having a big night for East was Jenna Hare with 29 points, including five threes. Hayley Grubb added 14 points.
Elizabethton 63 Knox Catholic 48
ELIZABETHTON — Down 21-9 at the end of one quarter, the Lady Cyclones tore through the Lady Irish for the next three quarters.
Lina Lyon led Elizabethton with five 3-point goals and 22 points overall. Torrie Roberts hit three shots behind the arc and finished with 13 points. Renna Lane scored 12 and Morgan Headrick added 11 in the victory.
A pair of girls from Johnson City — Sydney Mains with 24 points and Jeila Greenlee with 14 — had all but 10 of Catholic’s points.
Unaka 58, Hampton 39 (Friday)
ELIZABETHTON—Lyndie Ramsey led the Lady Rangers to a Watauga Valley victory with 24 points.
Macy Ensor contributed 10 and Bailey Guy nine for Unaka.
Bree Davis was tops in Hampton’s output, totaling 13 points.
Cloudland 65, University High 15
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady ’Landers annihilated the Lady Bucs in the first half, leading 45-2 before easing up some in the second half.
Cloudland’s scoring was spread out amongst 10 players. Isabella Christman led the way with 12 points, followed by Karah Fields with nine and Kendall Birchfield with eight.
Ryleigh Owen hit a pair of 3-point shots to lead University High with six points.
Happy Valley 44, Unaka 36
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Warriors held the Lady Rangers to seven points in the first half on their way to the cross-county victory.
Olivia Absher and Holly Moore scored 10 points apiece to lead the Happy Valley offense. Emma Blevins totaled eight. Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey got on track in the second half and finished with 25 points. Macy Ensor added seven.
First Baptist Academy 65 Providence Academy 30
Morgan Webb tallied 18 points and Catherine Hendershott hit enough shots to post 15 as the Lady Eagles soared past the Lady Knights.
Jayden Riddle had a team-best 15 points for Providence, which had Maddie Kyker as the next highest scorer with seven.
Greeneville 58, D-B 55
Lauren Bailey had a go-ahead, 3-point play with 22 seconds left and then blocked a potential game-tying 3-point shot as time expired to lift the Lady Devils (13-5) over the Lady Indians.
Delana DeBusk, who scored a game-high 21 points, added a free throw with 15 seconds as part of the final margin. Tambryn Ellenburg and Bailey each finished with 11 points.
Dobyns-Bennett (12-8) was wearing light blue uniforms to honor the Douglass Tigerettes, while Greeneville had their usual black road uniforms instead of those honoring the George Clem Lady Wolverines they originally planned to wear for the game.
Caitlyn Wallace was the Lady Indians’ top scorer with 13 points. Elle Francis had 11 points and Emilee Lane netted nine, although Greeneville held D-B to a single point over the final four and a half minutes of the game.
Boys Unaka 63, Happy Valley 56
ELIZABETHTON — Will Sexton and Joseph Slagle combined for 48 points to lead the Rangers over the Warriors.
Sexton had a game-high 26, while Sexton’s 22 points, included six baskets from 3-point range. Blake Young led Happy Valley with 20 points. Alex Lunceford accounted for 12 points with Andrew Clawson ending with 11.
Cloudland 56 University High 53
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Highlanders fended off the Bucs thanks in large part to Victor Hicks, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Dylan Shell had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brantley Gilbert finished with 12 points and seven boards. Elijah Blair added eight points.
Kaleb Meredith posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucs. Hank Stott had 16 points and John Carter scored 14.
Providence Academy 56 First Baptist Academy 47
Building a 20-point halftime lead, Providence Academy came away with a victory over Powell’s First Baptist Academy.
James Reece was the main cog for the Knights, accumulating 18 points. Sam McAllister, Jacob Reece and Andrew Lawrence all scored seven.
First Baptist’s Cooper Roberts scored 15.
D-B 73, Tennessee High 54
Playing tribute to the Kingsport Douglass High School Tigers, Dobyns-Bennett roared to a victory over Tennessee High at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Dressed in the blue and yellow uniform design worn by the Kingsport’s former African-American high school, the Indians took control early against the Vikings, who were in black and orange jerseys to represent the Slater High School Wolves.
The Indians featured a balanced scoring attack. Jack Browder had a game-high 19 points, followed by Jahson Dennis with 18. Malachi Hale finished with 12 points and Ben Phillips tallied 10.
Braden Wilhoit, Brandon Dufore and Luke Cottrill all finished with 13 points to lead the Vikings (8-13, 3-5).