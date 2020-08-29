When looking toward the future for Unicoi County football, a good foundation is being built this season.
A big part of that solid base is fourth-year starter at quarterback, Brock Thompson.
The Blue Devils’ standout is firmly entrenched as one of Unicoi’s “Stars of Tomorrow.” He has been a big-play machine, even dating back to his freshman year.
Also in the stars mix are sophomore running backs Nehemiah Edwards and Caleb Pelaez. Edwards is the downhill runner while Pelaez provides a quick step, juke moves, and top-notch acceleration.
Another player shining bright is sophomore tight end Lucas Slagle. The 6-foot-6 three-sport standout is a weapon at the tight end position. Head coach Drew Rice said the coaches spent plenty of time this summer finding ways to get the ball in Slagle’s hands.
Four seniors highlight the receiver position: Tracy Vanover, Evan Huff, Jordan Bridges, and Robbie O’Dell.
On the offensive line, Rodrigo Castellon is a standout. The 5-10, 250-pounder is also a force on the defensive side of the ball.
Juniors Dawson Hampton and Caleb Swinehart are fixtures on the line as well.
Defensively, the Blue Devils will rely heavily on the play of linebacker Isaiah Smith. The junior standout played well last season in a heavy-snap role. Rice said Smith is the leader of the defense.
In the secondary, a couple of standouts are senior Matthew Sellars and junior Bryson Peterson. Thompson also plays a key role in the secondary.
Rice said the Blue Devils have their best secondary depth under his watch as head coach.