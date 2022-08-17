The Unicoi County football program is enjoying the rewards of last season’s success.

After posting a 10-2 record that included a Region 1-3A championship, the Blue Devils have 70 players dressed for the coming season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you