The Unicoi County football program is enjoying the rewards of last season’s success.
After posting a 10-2 record that included a Region 1-3A championship, the Blue Devils have 70 players dressed for the coming season.
“We’re happy about where we’re at,” Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice said. “Success helps that. We’ve worked hard to upgrade the facility and create a culture which kids want to be a part of.
The offense starts with a pair of explosive running backs in Nehemiah Edwards and Caleb Pelaez. Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in the regular season. Pelaez, at 5-8, 155 pounds, has the breakaway speed to play at both back and receiver. A versatile player on offense, defense and special teams, he’s listed simply as athlete on the roster.
“Nehemiah is everything you can ask for in a kid in the way he approaches the game,” Rice said. “You see him warm up and he has the focus you don’t often see in a high school kid. He approaches the game different than most.
“Caleb plays receiver, running back, he returns kicks and can do everything. He plays so many positions. Anytime he touches the football, you think he can score.”
Sophomore Bransan Salts is one with breakaway speed. Logan Groom plays H-back, while in a true fullback set, Blake Edney and Garrett Gaddy will fill the role.
Junior Ty Engle (6-4, 185) moves into the starting quarterback role. He was Unicoi County’s junior varsity quarterback the last two seasons. Rice is glad to see him take over the reins of the varsity team.
“He had an awesome summer and looked like a veteran,” Rice said. “He’s worked on his craft and when he’s had the opportunity to step in, he has taken it and ran with it.”
Engle has stepped into a good position with an experienced offensive line and skill players surrounding him.
Esteban Mendoza, Ty Owen, Austin Osborne, Scotty Lewis and Brody Rasnick are the guys up front. Top receivers start with Lucas Slagle, a 6-6 athlete who creates a host of matchup problems for the defense. Brayden Hendrickson is another overall good athlete in the same vein as Pelaez.
Other receivers include Mason Hensley and Garrett Sellars, who are “really coming on” according to Rice.
Operating out of a 4-3 defense, Mendoza and Slagle are defensive ends. Tackles include Owen, Rasnick and Jay Snyder. Mendoza is another versatile player, the defensive lineman of the year last season and also an all-state punter. He and Owen combined for 23 tackles for loss during the 2021 regular season.
Linebackers include Edwards, Endey, Gaddy, Groom, Luke McIntosh, Sam Berry and Dylan Cerezo, whom Rice said has a nose for the football. The defensive backfield includes Jonathan Crutchfield and Sellars at corners with Peleaz, Hendrickson and Hensley at safeties.
Beyond his other duties, Mendoza is one of three talented kickers along with soccer players Emilio Soto and Jose Lopez.
Unicoi County opens the season by hosting Northview Academy. The Blue Devils should be the early favorites to repeat as region champions.