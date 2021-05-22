CORRYTON — Unicoi County gave itself a chance, but didn’t get the almost-perfect performance it needed in Friday’s Class AA sectional.
With Reilly Byers hurling a one-hitter, Gibbs topped the Blue Devils 3-0 to advance to the state tournament.
Totaling 11 strikeouts against one walk, Byers allowed only a Gavyn Sawyer single to lead off the
sixth inning. He responded by fanning the next three batters.
“We battled,” Unicoi coach Chad Gillis said. “We had some guys on base, second and third a couple of times.
We couldn’t get them in. That was early in the game. Their pitcher was good, and he just got better.”
Working three innings apiece, Blue Devils pitchers Travis Whitson and Lucas Slagle prevented the Eagles (28-7), who were held to three hits, from scoring an earned run.
In the bottom of the second, however, Bryson Shown and Dawson Gentry opened with back-to-back walks
before a Whitson error enabled Brady Strange to bunt his way aboard and Shown to scamper home.
A walk and two errors set up Carson Raby’s fourth-inning double that brought in two runs. An inning-ending catch by outfielder Kaleb Metcalf rescued the Devils from additional damage.
“It was one of the best catches I’ve seen in high school baseball,” Gillis said. “He went full speed into the wall for the third out with the bases loaded. It was a tremendous catch. I can’t even explain it.”
Batting from the clean-up spot, Raby finished his day at 2 for 3.
Slagle, who relieved Whitson after two fourth-inning batters, struck out six batters, issued a walk and surrendered no runs.
For the season, Gillis said his team went further than most people expected.
“We grew every game and got better,” Gillis said. “It would be nice to be in Murfreesboro, but I don’t think
too many people saw us in Gibbs for the sectional game.”
Unicoi finished with a 19-14 record.