It was a far cry from three yards and a cloud of dust.
Flying in the face of convention, Science Hill had just seven rushing plays — excluding three kneel downs at the end of the game — in its 31-21 win over No. 3-ranked Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night.
Forget what you’ve been told about winning football at the high school level. The team that successfully runs the ball wins and often wins big.
With that logic, certainly Dobyns-Bennett won by at least two scores.
The Indians had nearly twice as many offensive plays, 66-34, and out-gained the Hilltoppers 402-284 in total offense. With a strong ground game, they controlled the clock, more than doubling time of possession at nearly 34 minutes.
Tylar Tesnear had 24 carries for 175 yards and the Indians had 42 rushes overall for 243 yards.
How did the ’Toppers match up? They had seven carries for 29 yards and three of those were quarterback Jaxon Diamond with the ball.
Credit Science Hill coach Stacy Carter for thinking outside the box or more appropriately of not being stubborn trying to run against defenders in the box.
Dobyns-Bennett has been tremendous against the run all season, holding opponents to just 2.2 yards per carry.
With that in mind, Science Hill’s offensive attack relied on Diamond completing 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter said in a post-game interview with reporter Douglas Fritz much of the credit goes to an offensive line that had to focus much more on pass protection than run blocking. That wasn’t an easy task with Dobyns-Bennett’s talented front led by Jackson Martin and Nate Whitley.
“Jaxon has played well all year,” Carter said. “It’s hard to protect him against that defense. We were able to protect him just enough for him to make some plays.”
The Hilltoppers took advantage of their tremendous speed outside and in the slot. Amare Redd hauled in five catches for 122 yards, including a 57-yard play that put the Hilltoppers ahead in the fourth quarter.
Redd later returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for the game-clinching score.
Tight end Andrew Kanady had three catches for 80 yards, including touchdowns of 61 and 13 yards. Cole Torbett celebrated with four catches for 47 yards.