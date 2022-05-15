GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Tennessee State’s baseball team had all the momentum. Then it disappeared as quickly as it had arrived.
Kennedy Jones’ RBI triple in the seventh inning broke an 11-11 tie and North Carolina Greensboro went on to a 16-11 Southern Conference victory over ETSU on Sunday.
UNCG took two of three from the Bucs in the series.
Jones’ big hit, which eluded a diving ETSU center fielder David Beam, was part a three-run seventh and it came just moments after Ashton King had tied the game for the Bucs with a dramatic three-run homer in the top of the inning. Mitchell Smith added a two-run single in the Spartans’ decisive frame.
UNCG (25-26, 9-9) got two home runs from Pres Cavenaugh.
The Bucs (28-19 overall, 9-9 SoCon) had come from behind to grab a 6-4 lead with a two-run fifth inning, keyed by Cam Norgren’s RBI triple.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cavenaugh belted his second home run of the day, a two-run shot to right field. GC Jarman added a two-run homer of his own a couple of batters later. Both of the homers came off ETSU reliever Matt Bollenbacher.
Cavenaugh also had a two-run homer in the first inning.
Seven runs in two innings left UNCG up 11-6 and the Spartans seemed ready to roll.
The Bucs had other ideas, scoring five times in the top of the seventh to forge an 11-11 tie helped by King’s sixth home run of the season. Ryan McCarthy and Tommy Barth also drove in runs during the tying rally.
Nathanial Tate, ETSU’s fourth pitcher of the day, was given the task of keeping the Bucs in the game, but the Spartans got to him for three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Tate (4-4) worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three walks.
ETSU starter Colby Stuart didn’t make it out of the second inning, allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings. Andrew Ronne gave up three runs in 2 2/3 and Bollenbacher allowed four more in 1 2/3.
Norgren had three hits for the Bucs, while King went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Noah Webb added a two-run single and a sacrifice fly.
The Bucs have three more games before the SoCon tournament. They play host to The Citadel in a three-game series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m.