For the second game on a row, East Tennessee State could only watch as the opposition made the plays down the stretch.
UNC Greensboro held ETSU to three points over the final 2:11 and the Spartans escaped with an 80-76 victory over the Bucs in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
This one came on the heels of a 75-73 loss to The Citadel and it left ETSU at 12-10 overall, 4-5 in the SoCon. It was the Bucs’ fourth home loss of the season.
UNCG improved to 12-8, 4-4.
“I’m just disappointed right now,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “The focus ... I love my guys and we’re going to work our butts off ands we’re going to find ways to win games. They’ll win games. I’m not losing confidence in my guys.”
After David Sloan’s driving layup gave the Bucs a 73-72 lead with 2:11 left, UNCG’s Kaleb Hunter and Keyshaun Langley connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Spartans up 78-73. Ledarrius Brewer’s 3-point shot at the 42-second mark brought the Bucs within two and they had a golden opportunity to tie or take the lead after Hunter was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Brewer missed a 3-pointer and UNCG got the rebound, forcing ETSU to foul with 15 seconds left.
When Kobe Langley made both free throws, the Spartans’ lead was four. Jordan King missed twice from 3-point range in the final seconds.
“Right now we suck at defense and we really need to get better at it,” King said.
King finished with 23 points, 18 of them in the first half. Brewer got 19 of his 22 points in the second half. Sloan had 17 points and eight assists while not turning the ball over.
UNCG was led by De’Monte Buckingham’s 25 points. The grad transfer made 8-of-11 shots, incuding 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Hunter added 13 points.
“Well figure it out and we’ll keep fighting away,” Oliver said. “I am not giving up on my guys but there are some things down the stretch that we have to be able to do. We have to be able to execute.”
FOUL TROUBLE
Oliver was forced to manage his players’ minutes in the second half as the fouls began to mount.
Jaden Seymour and Charlie Weber already had three fouls when Ledarrius Brewer was called for his third with 16:49 left.
Weber fouled out at the 6:16 mark when he was called for his fifth foul while fighting for a loose ball. At that point, the Bucs had been whistled for eight fouls in the second half while the Spartans had been called for two.
HALFTIME BUZZER BEATER
When King missed his last shot of the first half, the Spartans had the ball with 1.5 seconds left.
Keyshaun Langley caught the inbound pass near midcourt and launched a shot that swished. The unlikely 3-pointer cut ETSU’s halftime lead to 44-40.
It was a half where the Bucs had led by as many as 12 points as both teams shot well. ETSU made 17 of 31 (55%) while UNCG was 14 of 23 (61%).
King was the biggest contributor, making 6 of 9 before halftime. King and Sloan combined to make six 3-pointers in the first half. Buckingham, UNCG’s leading scorer, was 5 of 6 in the first half and had 16 points. He made 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Bucs wound up shooting 50% and went 13 of 35 on 3-pointers. UNCG shot 58%, making 10 of 20 from long range. The Spartans out-rebounded ETSU 29-26.
ETSU turned the ball over seven times.
“We didn’t defend well,” Oliver said. “That’s the theme for us. When shots are going in and we’re celebrating, guys are hitting threes and the crowd is going crazy, we’re not coming back and getting stops.”
UNCG scored 34 points in the paint while ETSU got 26.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at VMI on Saturday at. 2 p.m. while plays at Wofford that night.