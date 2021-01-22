UNC Greensboro survived a furious East Tennessee State rally Friday night for a 56-53 victory in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at Brooks Gym.
The Spartans went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final 44 seconds to seal their first road victory of the season. They improved to 3-10 overall, 1-3 in the SoCon.
The Bucs (2-9 overall, 0-4 SoCon) have lost four games in a row and nine of their last 10.
Just when it appeared that UNCG was going to run away with the game, ETSU put on a full-court press that gave the Spartans fits. UNCG led by as many as 15 points but began to throw the ball away time after time and the Bucs began to come back.
A 12-0 run got the Bucs back in business and when Carly Hooks made a steal and a layup, ETSU was ahead 51-50 with 1:08 remaining.
Cece Crudup made four free throws for a 54-51 UNCG advantage and Jayla Johnson made two more with six seconds left.
ETSU had a chance to tie it, but Mykia Dowdell’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
The Bucs forced 18 turnovers and turned them into 22 points. Hooks led ETSU with 12 points. Jasmine Sanders and E’Lease Stafford both had 10.
Pernilla Sorensen and Tori Powell had 12 points apiece to lead the Spartans.
UNCG seized a 27-20 halftime lead as ETSU went 3 for 18 on 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
The Spartans stretched the lead to 38-24 late in the third quarter and settled for a 42-30 advantage heading into the fourth.
The game featured the two teams with the lowest shooting percentage in the SoCon and ETSU shot 28% while the Spartans shot 40%.
The two teams will meet again Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Brooks Gym.