CHATTANOOGA — The East Tennessee State Bucs couldn’t figure out a way to beat Chattanooga on Saturday.
They were too busy making it tough on themselves.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell turned the ball over three times and Chattanooga took advantage, beating the Bucs 21-16 in a Southern Conference football game at Finley Stadium.
It was the first loss of the season for ETSU, which was trying to set a school record for wins to start a season. The Bucs, ranked 10th in the FCS polls, fell to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the SoCon.
Chattanooga, the preseason pick to win the conference, improved to 3-3, 2-1.
“It wasn’t our best performance,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “Put it on me. I didn’t find a way to overcome what was going on on the field and that’s part of why they call me coach, to overcome what’s going on.”
Tyrell Price and Ailym Ford scored on long runs in the second half for the Mocs, who never trailed. Price finished with 98 yards on 13 carries and Ford added 95 on 14.
Jacob Saylors rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries — including a 54-yard touchdown — for the Bucs. It was the sixth 100-yard game of Saylors’ career. ETSU’s Quay Holmes, the leading rusher in FCS, was held to 65 yards on 16 attempts.
SHORT-CIRCUITING
ETSU looked anything but a top 10 team in the first half, moving into Chattanooga territory on its first three possessions before coming up empty each time. It set the tone for the entire afternoon.
First, a promising opening drive culminated in Tyler Keltner missing a 44-yard field goal attempt. Riddell then fumbled while being sacked and threw an interception on the Bucs’ next two drives.
The fumble led to Tyrell Price’s 8-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, the game’s first score.
Keltner made a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter and somehow the Bucs were down just 7-3. The scoring drive was set up when Tyree Robinson recovered a fumble.
DECISIVE SECOND HALF
Ford, who didn’t play in the first quarter, put the Mocs up 14-3 with a 49-yard touchdown run with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
Saylors broke free for his long touchdown run a couple of plays later to make it 14-10.
With a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, the Bucs were facing a fourth-and-3 deep inside Chattanooga territory. Riddell fumbled the snap, turning the ball over to the Mocs. It was the second fumble for Riddell.
Chattanooga took advantage again, with Price scoring on a 58-yard run for a 21-10 lead.
ETSU’s Will Huzzie made another highlight reel play with a leaping touchdown catch on a 22-yard pass from Riddell with 35 seconds remaining. Riddell was intercepted again on the two-point conversion.
The Bucs tried an onside kick and Stephen Scott seemed to recover for ETSU, but Holmes was called for being offsides on the kick. A second attempt was unsuccessful.
“I’m proud of the way they compete, proud of the way they fight and I’m proud of just the way that game went that we even are having a chance at an onside kick there at the end,” Sanders said. “We competed but we weren’t able to get it done.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Shortly after the Bucs’ first touchdown, Jalen Porter sacked Chattanooga’s Cole Copeland. It was Porter’s SoCon-leading sixth sack of the season.
Devonnsha Maxwell had 4 1/2 sacks for the Mocs. Chattanooga’s Tyrell Lawson had an interception and Jay Person recovered two fumbles and intercepted the two-point conversion.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Furman on Saturday while Chattanooga is at Samford.