Devin Ramsey made an all-out assault on the state football record books Friday night in Sneedville.
The 5-foot-7 junior wide receiver was uncatchable after making catches in a 56-16 win over Hancock County.
Ramsey hauled in 14 passes for 280 yards. The receptions were two short of an all-time top-10 statewide performance. The yardage was 10 short of the top 10.
But Ramsey landed in the record books with four first-half touchdown receptions, tying for the second-best total in Tennessee history. His five touchdowns for the game tied for fourth-place on the all-time list.
Ramsey could have done more, but in a commendable move head coach O’Brien Bennett pulled him and other starters in the third quarter.
“We’ve been on the other side of games like that, and wanted to focus more on developing some talented guys who need to continue to step up,” said Bennett.
Ramsey played only two series in the second half. And he caught all of the passes from his little brother, quarterback Landon Ramsey.
“It only makes it more special that it was a brother-to-brother connection,” Bennett said.
If all of that wasn’t enough, Devin scored two 2-point conversions, and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Mark Nealon.
What a night.
“I’m thrilled to death for him,” Bennett said. “We’ve known he was capable of games like this. It was just a matter of getting the passing game clicking after having no 7-on-7 and then missing the first few weeks of the season.”
Bennett said the Ramsey brothers put in a lot of extra work on weekends, getting their timing down on deep balls — which produced some of the scoring plays in this game. The touchdowns were from 32, 43, 40, 15 and 26 yards.
“A lot of his yardage came in our screen and (run-pass option) game, where he could catch a pass behind the line of scrimmage and get behind some good blocking from our line or receivers on the edge,” Bennett said. “Guys blocking on the edge like Nick Shell, Caleb Lydick and Matthew Erickson have really worked hard as well. And Devin made plays in space.”
Devin is difficult to contain when he has room to operate.
“He’s a guy who is very dangerous with the ball in his hands,” Bennett said. “He is equally capable generating big plays on a short throw or by getting deep.”
Unaka is 3-3 on the season. The Rangers play at Cosby on Friday.