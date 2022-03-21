Northeast Tennessee’s best basketball player came from one of the area’s smallest schools.

Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey, a Class 1A Miss Basketball finalist, was chosen Monday as the All-Northeast Tennessee girls basketball player of the year.

The Lady Rangers’ junior was joined on the first team by Elizabethton’s Lina Lyon, Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare, Science Hill’s Kijanae Marion, David Crockett’s Kadence Fannon, and Dobyns-Bennett’s Olivia Doran.

Earning second-team honors were Cloudland’s Izabella Christman, Volunteer’s Veda Barton, Elizabethton’s Renna Lane, David Crockett’s Bella Ferguson, and West Ridge’s Jaelyn West.

Sullivan East’s Riley Nelson took the defensive player of the year honors while Science Hill freshman Amaya Redd was the pick as the most promising underclassman.

David Crockett’s Thomas Gouge earned the pick as the coach of the year, overcoming major graduation losses and setting school records along the way.

The boys' All-Northeast Tennessee team is scheduled to appear in Wednesday's editions.

LYNDIE RAMSEY

6-0, junior, guard

It was quite a season as she helped the Lady Rangers win 24 games and reach the Region 1-1A semifinals.

Ramsey averaged 26 points while also finding time to grab seven rebounds and four steals per game. She has scored 1,982 points in her career, and will enter the 2022-23 season with an outside shot at Northeast Tennessee’s all-time five-on-five record of 2,772, set by Tennessee High’s Courtney McDaniel.

LINA LYON

5-4, junior, guard

There wasn’t a quicker player on the court in Northeast Tennessee than the girl nicknamed “lightning.”

Lyon led the Lady Cyclones to a berth in the Class 3A state tournament by averaging 18 points, five assists and three steals per game.

JENNA HARE

5-9, junior, guard

A terrific all-around player, Hare helped the Lady Patriots win 25 games this season.

She averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and two steals per game. She also took a season total of 20 charges.

KIJANAE MARION

6-0, senior, post

The Lady Hilltoppers reached the Class 4A sectional round before being eliminated by eventual state champion Bearden, and Marion was a big reason they got there.

She averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game.

KADENCE FANNON

5-11, senior, post

Fannon helped the Lady Pioneers enjoy arguably the best season in school history.

Crockett won 24 games with Fannon averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per contest.

OLIVIA DORAN

5-8, senior, guard

When she was on the court, it seemed like Doran was everywhere.

Quick and determined, she averaged 10 points, three assists and three steals for the Lady Indians.

IZABELLA CHRISTMAN

5-8, sophomore, post

With a 20-win season and a state tournament berth in the books, the Lady Highlanders can thank Christman for being a key part of that success.

Getting it done in the paint, she averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game.

VEDA BARTON

6-1, sophomore, post

Helping the Lady Falcons work their way to 18 wins on the season, Barton was a force in the paint.

She averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

RENNA LANE

5-9, junior, guard

Doing a little bit of everything, Lane was an important part of the Lady Cyclones' run to Murfreesboro and 25 total wins.

She averaged 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and 1.6 treys per game.

BELLA FERGUSON

5-4, freshman, guard

There was a spark plug in Jonesborough, and she outplayed her size from the start of the season to the finish.

Ferguson was the area’s best passer with 6.8 assists per contest and she was also one of the area’s top ball handlers.

JAELYN WEST

5-11, senior, post

It was a sometimes uneven season for the Lady Wolves, but West was a steady influence.

She averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game for the 19-win team.

RILEY NELSON

5-9, senior, guard

It was an all-around good season for the Lady Patriots’ standout, and she excelled on the defensive end with 48 blocked shots. She also had a 2.5-to-1 assist to turnover ratio from her point guard position.

AMAYA REDD

5-8, freshman, guard

One of the things about being chosen as the most promising underclassman is continuing the success. Redd seems well suited for the journey, displaying an explosive offensive style that figures to get better and better as she learns more of the intricacies of the game.

THOMAS GOUGE

David Crockett coach

It was a historic season for the Lady Pioneers as they posted the most wins in school history, won the Big Five Conference for the first-ever regular season title, beat Science Hill for the first time in 13 years, and swept Dobyns-Bennett for the first time in school history. What a year.