Unaka didn’t get to start its football season until Sept. 4, and the understanding of the moment wasn’t lost on head coach O’Brien Bennett.
“It can be taken away at any moment,” Bennett said. “It always can, but this year the idea is more present. You say as a coach to play like it’s your last play, and that’s for real this year.”
The Rangers saw their first two games of the season canceled because of the pandemic, but opened in style with a 36-14 win over Hancock County on Friday night in Sneedville. It was Unaka’s first large-margin win in an opening game since 2006.
And it was their first Region 1-1A win under Bennett, who is in his fourth season.
“We’ve beaten Hancock County before, but it was always the second time around when it didn’t count in the region,” Bennett said. “Getting a region win was a big deal for us. It’s hard to start any better than with a solid win like that.”
Bennett said there were many mistakes in the game, as would be expected without the normal preseason routine.
“With no scrimmages and no 7-on-7, and both schools on lockdown, we both came in with minimal preparation,” he said.
Bennett said he was pleased with the play of his offensive and defensive lines. Also, two important questions were answered by a total of three people.
Looking for someone to step up at running back, Bennett got what he needed from Daniel Shearl, Drew Smith and Ryan Peters. Each player found the end zone against Hancock County.
On the defensive side of the ball, Smith stepped up for production at the linebacker position.
“I felt like we got questions answered (Friday) night,” Bennett said.
Also turning in standout efforts were receiver-cornerback Devin Ramsey and nose tackle Austin Fair.
“Devin had a great game and made big plays on both sides of the ball,” Bennett said. “And Austin was in Hancock’s backfield. I’m proud of those guys and others who stepped up all around.”
Unaka opens its home schedule Friday against Claiborne.