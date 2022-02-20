ELIZABETHTON — To Unaka junior Lyndie Ramsey, the sound of a swishing basketball net in an empty gym is like music at an opera house.
And Ramsey sure has made her share of string music over the years in every gym she’s played in.
Growing up with three older brothers — John, Devin and Landon — she quickly learned that she had to fend for herself and her competitive drive was instilled at a young age.
That motivation has transitioned well to the hardwood and to the softball diamond where Ramsey is a standout in both sports.
She finished the regular season as Northeast Tennessee’s scoring leader, averaging 25.9 per contest and is nearing the 2,000 career points mark. All that means nothing, though, if the Lady Rangers don’t get to the big stage.
“We haven’t come out ready to play against North Greene at all this season,” Ramsey said. “For us to win and get to where we want to be, we have to capitalize on defense and the offense will take care of itself.
“Macy (Ensor) is a really good shooter and she’s our main defender. Kiki Forney is one of the best passers I’ve ever played with. Julie Simerly can handle the ball very well. We just have a lot of good pieces.”
FAMILY AFFAIR
All three of Ramsey’s older brothers have had their fair share of high accolades with John, Devin and Landon each making the all-state football teams in the past five years.
Devin and Landon have quite the hookup on the gridiron, setting several state records for passing and receiving, but when it comes to basketball, Lyndie has the upper hand.
“All of them have always pushed me,” she said. “They’ve molded me into the player I am today. We would come up here and play pick up games every day during the summer and they’d let me have it if they beat me.
“They’re the type that look out for me and want to see me succeed. I beat one of them the last time we played pick up and they were not happy about it.”
EARLY SEASON BUILT TOUGHNESS
The schedule for Unaka in the early season was brutal with games with the likes of Greeneville, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill at the Sullivan East Thanksgiving showcase.
The game against the Lady Indians stands out as Ramsey took the ball with 7.4 seconds left coast-to-coast and made a lay-up as time expired to down Kingsport 45-43.
“That was amazing because they were a bigger school and we’re smaller, so it was pretty cool to hit a buzzer-beater,” she said. ‘I know it was just a little Thanksgiving tournament, but it still meant a lot.”
She finished with 29 that game and then netted 30 against Science Hill the next day in a loss.
And all of those games against schools more than five times bigger than Unaka probably made them a better squad.
“Playing the bigger schools made us better, especially playing Science Hill because they pressed us the whole game,” Ramsey said. “They’re a fast team just like Greeneville and D-B. In those games, we played team ball and we played together.
“I was pleased with the way we played in that tournament.”
MISS BASKETBALL FINALIST
Recently, Ramsey was named a finalist for the Class A Miss Basketball award along with Alayna Anderson from Gleason and Savannah Davis of McKenzie.
Anderson, a senior, averages 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 4.1 assists.
Davis, a sophomore, averages 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals.
Along with her high scoring average, Ramsey grabs 7.0 rebounds per game and averages 4.1 steals.
Both Gleason and McKenzie have highly ranked teams in the state, but Ramsey has the numbers going for her.
“It was huge to be named a finalist, for me,” she said. “When I found out the news, I could not believe it. My coaches did a lot to get that for me and if it wasn’t for my team, there was no way I could’ve gotten it.
“If our record wasn’t as good as it was this year, I wouldn’t have even gotten looked at. Putting in all that extra work is starting to pay off.”
If the Lady Rangers continue to win in the postseason, Ramsey could potentially have a shot at 2,000 as a junior, which would put her in elite company in terms of area girls basketball.
“If it’s meant to be this season, it’s meant to be,” she said. “I’m just focused right now on helping my team get to the region and focusing on what we have for this upcoming week.”
Carter County’s all-time leading scorer is Leslie Campbell of Hampton that has stood since 1987. The record at Unaka is held by Angie Peters and has held strong since 1988. Ramsey is closing in quickly on both with a year to go.
Ramsey comes into Monday’s District 1-1A consolation game against Hampton with 1,910 points.
MULTIPLE SPORTS
As with most small schools, kids do multiple sports and sometimes have the same coaches. That’s most definitely true at Unaka as Kenneth Chambers is at the helm for both girls basketball and softball.
“I love being at Unaka. It’s a real family here,” she said. “Coach Chambers is a great coach in any sport. He’s the type that’s hard on you, but he’s also looking out for you and teaching you some life lessons.”
“Everybody will be there for you and it’s a great atmosphere to be around.”
COLLEGE LOOKS
Even though she’s still got another year to add to her outrageous list of accolades, Ramsey is getting looks already from schools to continue her athletic career.
Army West Point and Navy have already been in talks along with UNC Asheville and Northeastern out of Boston.