ELIZABETHTON — Eli McCoy ran for three touchdowns, passed for a fourth and intercepted a pass as Twin Springs (Va.) stormed from way behind to beat Unaka 28-24 in a high school football game Friday night at Goddard Field.
The Titans (2-1) were reeling after Landon Ramsey found brother Devin Ramsey for second-quarter TD throws of 9, 9 and 80 yards. With Landon also hitting Jamol Blamo for a pair of 2-point conversions and rushing for one of his own, the Rangers were up 24-0 less than three minutes from halftime.
Twin Springs, however, got a bit of a lift seconds before intermission as McCoy scored from 9 yards out.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, the Titans went on a time- consuming, 65-yard scoring march. McCoy cracked the goal line on a 1-yard run, then Ryan Horne added a 2-point conversion to make it 24-14.
The Rangers answered by driving to the Twin Springs 6-yard line, only to be turned away. A few plays later, barely into the fourth quarter, McCoy broke loose for an 84-yard TD scamper.
Horne again tacked on two points, shaving Unaka’s lead to 24-22.
The Rangers were forced to punt the ball away on their next possession — and the Titans seized advantage by driving 62 yards for the go-ahead points: a 6-yard McCoy scoring pass to Mason Elliott.
Unaka moved into enemy territory on its final offensive series, but were stopped on fourth-and-3 from the 38 with three-plus minutes to go.
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
MOUNTAIN CITY — Julianna Lissi’s extra point proved to be the winning score for the Longhorns against the visiting Patriots.
Drake Fisher hit Hunter Brown on an 8-yard pass play for the Patriots’ touchdown, but a bobbled snap on the extra-point attempt proved costly. Johnson County answered when Dalton Brown scored on a 15-yard run on the next possession and Lissi booted the point after.
The Longhorns threatened to score again, first when a potential touchdown throw from Brown to Connor Simcox was called back in the third quarter. They drove the ball to the Patriots 2-yard line in the fourth but turned the ball over downs.
Sullivan East was able to get into Johnson County territory before its drive stalled at the 40 to effectively end the game. Ethan Icenhour had 11 tackles and two big sacks to lead Johnson County’s defensive efforts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence Academy 2, CAK 2
KNOXVILLE—Annette Beverly piled up 10 saves to help the Lady Knights break even at CAK.
Maddie Kyker and Lali Lemmon had goals for Providence Academy. Edie Jones doled out an assist.
Daniel Boone 4, Volunteer 0
Cassidy Church had a hat trick, first scoring in the third minute. Cassie Estepp followed with a goal in the fifth minute to give the Lady Trailblazers control from the outset in Thursday’s match.
Church added two more goals in the second half to close out the game. Volunteer couldn’t finish on the offensive end despite good combination play from Kristen Flack, Sara Winegar and Taylor Castle.