ELIZABETHTON — There is reason to believe in what O’Brien Bennett is building on Stoney Creek.
Unaka football is rising as evidenced by back-to-back playoff appearances and seven wins last season. The Rangers might be small in numbers, but they are big on heart and grit.
“We’ve laid a really good foundation those first few years and persevered through a lot of adversity,” Bennett said. “We told them that it was going to be a foundation for the future and that when the alums came back that everything was going to be because of them.
“We feel like this is a year that we could turn the corner.”
KEY RETURNERS
The biggest piece to the puzzle that is coming back is senior quarterback Landon Ramsey.
The four-year starting quarterback lost his best receiver in older brother Devin, but standout basketball player Joe-Z Blamo is out and brings a lot of firepower to the offense.
“We’re really giving (Landon) the keys to the offense more so than we have in the past,” Bennett said. “We’re letting (Landon) call a lot of stuff on the line and he’ll also be starting for us on defense.”
Jamol Blamo returns at running back and is coming off a standout junior season in which he had over 1,000 total yards rushing and receiving.
“He’s a kid that is explosive both offensively and defensively,” Bennett said.
Another returning bright spot for Bennett’s bunch is wide receiver Takoda Freeman.
“I think he’s getting ready to have a breakout year,” he said. “He’s a kid that’s tall, fast and very athletic. He’s got some football smarts and we let him adjust his routes based on the coverage he sees. He and Landon have been around each other long enough that when they both see it, they know what adjustments need to be made.”
DEFENSE RETURNS LEADERSHIP
Two of the anchors on defense are back for their senior go-arounds as well.
“Ryan Peters is a four-year starter at linebacker. He along with Johnny Douglas, a returning all-region safety on defense, will be getting the keys to the defense,” Bennett said. “We’re thin on numbers and coaches. Johnny and Ryan are really going to have to step up and be coaches on the field for us.
“Anytime you can get player leadership, that’s better than coach leadership.”
HIT THE GROUND RUNNING
The Rangers begin the fall with Region 1-A foe North Greene at home. The next week is a date with last year’s state semifinalist Cloudland, which has ruled the region roost for as long as anyone can remember.
“The road to the top runs through Roan Mountain,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to be able to not only compete with the rest of our region, but we have to compete with Cloudland. We have to do it year in and year out.”
Bennett remarked that it’s not just the Highlanders that have been solid over the years, but all of Carter County football is at a high level.
“Carter County football is really good football,” he said. “Cloudland was in the semifinals last year. Hampton and Elizabethton played for state championships last year. Happy Valley is always solid. We’re trying to earn a seat at the table and be mentioned in the same breath with all those teams.”
