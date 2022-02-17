ELIZABETHTON — Unaka ended on a 12-2 run over the final four minutes to take a 51-41 victory over Cloudland in the District 1-A boys basketball quarterfinal at Happy Valley.
It came after the Highlanders had erased a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and taken the lead. Unaka advanced to face No. 1 seed North Greene in Saturday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. and clinched a Region 1-A tournament berth.
Landon Ramsey led Unaka with 19 points, while Joseph Slagle and Joe-Z Blamo had 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Cloudland was led by Eli Morgan’s 11 points, nine of which came from the 3-point line.
The county rivals had a physical back-and-forth battle as the Rangers held a 12-10 lead after eight minutes of play before using a second-quarter run to take a 28-21 halftime lead.
After Ramsey and Slagle hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half, Cloudland’s Dylan Shell and Caleb Sluder countered with back-to-back 3-pointers that sparked a 16-1 run that lasted nearly seven minutes. The run was punctuated by a Morgan 3-pointer in the closing second of the frame to send the Highlanders into the fourth quarter with a 37-35 advantage.
The teams traded free throws for the first four minutes and change as Unaka’s hit the first field goal of the quarter with 3:16 left. That held Unaka push to two possessions, and the Rangers held off Cloudland to advance.
Cayden Clarke had eight points for Cloudland, while Caleb Sluder and Shell had seven points apiece.
GIRLS
Hampton 64, University High 32
The Lady Bulldogs used a strong second half to pull away and advanced to face North Greene in Friday’s semifinals at 6 p.m.
Linsey Jenkins had 20 points, while Macy Henry added 17 points for Hampton, which also clinched a regional berth.
A back-and-forth first-quarter saw Hampton use an 8-0 run to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter, and never trailed from there. University High cut the gap to six points midway through the second quarter, but Hampton reeled off a quick 8-0 run to extend the lead. The Lady Bulldogs held a 22-13 advantage at the half.
Hampton opened the second half with a 13-2 run to take full control. Taylor Berry added eight points for the Hampton cause. Delaney Trosin and Catie Leonard had 10 and eight points, respectively, for the Lady Bucs.