Football teams are traditionally built around an X number of players.
Based on last year’s production, Unaka’s A-list consists of five individuals.
The conversation starts with the Rangers’ three All-Region 1-A returnees: juniors Devin Ramsey and Daniel Shearl, and senior lineman Nathaniel Oaks.
Ramsey was highly productive on both sides of the ball. He totaled 41 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns, plus he picked off three passes and garnered 58 tackles.
Shearl, too, is a proven two-way talent as his 2019 receiving numbers — 454 yards and two TDs on 39 catches — were accompanied by 64 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Oaks was credited with eight pancake blocks for last season’s O’Brien Bennett-coached club, and he performed complementary defensive work with 29 stops.
Additional Unaka headliners are Landon Ramsey and Drew Smith. Though only a freshman last year, Ramsey threw for 1,578 yards and 15 scores.
A linebacker who can also operate as a stand-up defensive end, Smith is coming off a sophomore season in which he finished second on the team in tackles (87) and tackles for loss (8). Moreover, he co-led the Rangers in quarterback sacks with four.
Other spearheads are senior linemen Jordan Day and Colby Jones. Day topped Unaka’s defensive line in tackles (37) while Jones finished with a team-high 11 pancake blocks.