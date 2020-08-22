For many, the words “those were the days” bring about thoughts of Archie and Edith Bunker.
They also sum up the history of 1950s Unaka High football.
The Rangers captured all six of the program’s conference titles during the aforementioned decade. Outright Watauga champs in ’51, ’52, ‘55 and ’59, they shared the top spot at the end of the ’53 and ’57 seasons.
The one constant through it all was the late Lynn Goddard, who coached the Rangers for 12 years (1949-60) and remains the school’s all-time winningest coach with a 64-41-3 record.
“He took a lot of his guys here on the creek — he took boys and made men out of them,” Goddard-era player and longtime Unaka announcer Doug Buckles, who passed away earlier this year, said in an interview a few years back.
Goddard’s first year on Stoney Creek was spent coaching six-man football, resulting in a 1-7 record. From there, it was on to the 11-man setup and year one of the Watauga Conference — whose title was there for the taking when Unaka met unbeaten Happy Valley in a season-ending affair.
The Warriors grabbed it instead, posting a 7-0 victory at Childress Stadium. It was the lone conference setback in a 4-2-1 year for the fast-rising Rangers, who responded by winning their next 17 league contests.
“(Goddard) ran that old single-wing (offense),” Charlie Bayless, who directed HV’s program for the bulk of the ‘50s, said earlier this week. “It was tough then.”
Goddard’s gang was 8-1 with a perfect league mark (7-0) in both ’51 and ’52, then enjoyed a 9-2 campaign (6-1 conf.).
Johnson County, which halted Unaka’s streak, and Jonesboro joined the Rangers at the top of the ‘53 Watauga heap. Two of those teams would collide in the Elizabethton-based Rayon Bowl, with UHS topping the Tigers 7-0 for the lone postseason conquest in school history.
Unbeaten league worksheets were produced by the Rangers in ’55 (5-0-1) and ‘59 (6-0), and the ‘57 season saw Unaka forge a first-place tie (4-1-1) with HV.
Goddard’s career Watauga record? A staggering 55-11-3.
“I really had a lot of respect for him,” said Buckles, a 1957 UHS graduate, “and all the other guys that played ball for him did, too.”