Football always seems to be a numbers game at Unaka and this year is no exception.
The Rangers started the preseason with 25 players on the roster.
“You find out how good of a coach you are or how bad you are in a hurry,” Unaka’s fifth-year head coach O’Brien Bennett said. “Because with low numbers it’s not like you can just find another guy. You’ve got to develop the guys that you’ve got and you’ve got to really, really invest into every single one of them.”
With the low numbers comes the expectations that every player can handle multiple positions.
“Absolutely they go both ways,” Bennett said. “We’ve got guys who carry the football and play on the line. We’ll be carrying two jerseys for several kids — one of them for when they’re an eligible player and one them for when they’ve got to play on the line.
“They have to be very versatile. They’ve got to be very invested and it just tells you what kind of teammates those guys are, guys who’ve been running backs who were willing to move to the offensive line.”
The Rangers went 4-7 last season and made an appearance in the playoffs, where they lost to Greenback in their first home postseason game since 2004.
“We definitely have a lot of big expectations,” Rangers junior quarterback Landon Ramsey says. “We expect a winning season, of course, and we want another home playoff game. Hopefully we can win one and continue on.”
Blevins and his brother, senior wide receiver Devin Ramsey, form a formidable aerial combination. While Landon threw 16 touchdown passes last season, Devin had more than 1,000 receiving yards and was an all-state selection.
“Playing with him is awesome,” Landon said. “We have great chemistry and I love playing with him. He can improvise and can take a go route and turn it into hitch when he sees I’m in trouble. He can make plays.”
“Landon had a great season last year,” Bennett said. “He showed tremendous growth from his freshman year to sophomore year. We’re hoping to see him continue that growth this year. He really reduced his turnover numbers. As a freshman, we just kind of threw him to the wolves.
“We’re looking for him to take the next step this year. He’s taller than he was last year. He’s bigger. He’s faster. He’s stronger. And he’s got another year under his belt.”
Of course, giving time for Landon to pass will be a big key, especially considering the Rangers lost three starting offensive linemen to graduation.
“Those guys were great leaders, guys that were culture creators for the program. When you lose that, particularly in a year with COVID where things are very inconsistent, it’s hard to continue to take steps forward in the culture department.”
Noah Carden and Cody Drew are seniors who have started on the line since they were sophomores. A lot will be expected of them.
“They’re the guys that we’re really looking to step forward and grow into that leadership role,” Bennett said. “We’re young but we’re very talented up front.”
Sophomores Brayden Powell and Marcus Shomaker and junior Aaron Tipton will also see plenty of time on the line.
Drew Smith, the team’s starting fullback, is also expected to see some time at offensive guard if necessary. Bennett has him listed on the roster as No. 4 and No. 66.
Juniors Jamol Blamo and Ryan Peters and sophomore TJ Thomas will join Drew in the backfield.
Other receivers will be juniors Johnny Douglas, Takoda Freeman and Kaleb Gonzalez, sophomores Jacob Nidiffer and Isaiah White and freshman Micah Gray.
“I still think people doubt us, but I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Landon Ramsey said.