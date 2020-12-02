Kaleb Meredith has already had some big moments in his two-sport career at University High and he’s not even halfway through his senior year.
“I would compare being on the pitcher’s mound in those big moments to being at the free-throw line late in the game,” Meredith said. “Every single pitch is so important. You’re trying to block out everything else and not really focus on anything else except the batter and the catcher or you and the goal.
“It’s all about staying focused and getting your job done.”
Meredith, a Class A all-state guard for the Bucs basketball team, has already accumulated 2,251 career points and is averaging more than 36 points a game this season.
He’s also a standout on the baseball diamond, having committed to Tennessee.
As a left-handed pitcher, he’s amassed 74 strikeouts in 69⅓ innings and a 2.47 ERA. And that’s without a junior season that got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BIG MOMENTS
One of his highlight games came against Tennessee High two weeks ago when he scorched the nets for a career-high and school-record 49 points in Viking Hall.
“That was amazing because that’s where they play the Arby’s (Classic) and that’s a big gym,” Meredith said. “That’s where you want to play around here and it was an amazing feeling.
“I think the school record had been standing since 2009.”
Meredith scored his 2,000th point in last season’s District 1-A finals on a game-winning buzzer-beater against Hampton.
“The shot itself was surreal and I found out 20 minutes later that I had passed 2,000 on that shot,” Meredith said.
The Bucs made an appearance at the 2019 state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro, but lost to McKenzie in the first-round. Meredith scored 33 of UH’s 49 points.
“That whole experience was something else,” Meredith said. “Walking in and being able to have passes to get on a big floor with people everywhere was awesome. I really can’t describe it.”
The following spring, UH made an appearance at the state baseball tournament behind a deadly 1-2 pitching punch of Michael Degennero and Meredith.
In the second game against Loretto, the Bucs went up against future San Diego Padres first-round pick Ryan Weathers.
“Obviously, it’s an honor to go to the state baseball tournament, but it feels almost like a travel tournament because we’re playing at local high schools,” Meredith said. “(Weathers) was a force. I got lucky because I didn’t have to hit against him, but he faced six batters against us. He had five strikeouts and one of our guys managed to hit a grounder to third.
“He could hit, too. Pitchers don’t usually hit, but he hit one over the scoreboard against us.”
ON THE HARDWOOD
“I started coaching (Kaleb) in seventh grade,” UH basketball coach Herman Rice said. “That was his first year at University School. Kaleb is one of those kids within 15 minutes of the first practice, you knew that you had something special.”
Meredith won the Northeast Tennessee scoring title last season, averaging 24.6 points in 36 games.
Through his junior season, Meredith is averaging 20.3 points for his career, shooting 50.5% from the field, making 38% of his shots from deep and nailing 77.3% of his free throws.
Coming into his senior season, Meredith needed to make 116 3-pointers to make the top 10 list all-time in the state’s history (335).
If he were to have another monster season like he did last year, where he scored 882 points, Meredith could be looking at the magical 3,000-point mark.
“Another thing about him is that some kids with his talent would come to practice and not take it seriously, but he’s the hardest worker I’ve got,” Rice said. “He always has been. It shows in his game and also his leadership. These younger guys look up to him and it speaks to the quality of a human being that he is.”
CHASING HISTORY
Only 22 boys and 9 girls in the history of Tennessee high school basketball have ever scored more than 3,000 points, according to the TSSAA record books. Only one — 1979 David Crockett graduate Jennifer Taylor (Campbell) with 3,144 — from the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times-News coverage area has achieved the mark.
Former Tennessee High and Kentucky standout and Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick Derrick Hord still maintains the Northeast Tennessee boys scoring title, having amassed 2,947 points in his illustrious career that ended in 1979.
ON THE BUMP
A dominant southpaw in high school is something that most baseball players don’t want to see when they step into the batter’s box.
“What drew me to Tennessee is it really is like that hometown thing,” Meredith said. “Everyone around here loves them and they have great team success. They were 11th in the country before the pandemic shut them down.”
Said UH baseball coach Josh Petty: “When he can spin the ball and bury it deep and in the right-handed batter’s box, they have little to no chance. We knew exactly what we were getting one of the first times we saw him.
“When you’ve got a fastball in the 80s and you have command, you’re going to play in college. Kaleb has all the tools to be successful at the next level.”
In league play in his first two seasons, Meredith is 4-0, has a 0.76 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP and a 10.7 strikeout per game rate.
Meredith isn’t shabby at the plate either, tallying a .415 career on-base percentage and has 29 steals.
“He does a great job working deep into the count and he sees the ball about as well as anybody,” Petty said. “The thing that speaks to his work ethic is on weekends — he goes out there in the winter and throws his bullpen session.”
OFF THE PLAYING FIELD
In the classroom, Meredith excels as well, toting a 3.9 GPA and has a 29 on the ACT.
“He’s always on time and he’s one of the most humble people you’ll ever meet,” Petty said. “He’s quiet and let’s his actions do the talking. He’s a real top-notch kid.”
Said Rice: “Kaleb doesn’t have a selfish bone in his body. He’s such a great kid and if you got to know him, you’d realize how much better of a person he is than he is an athlete. And he’s a really good athlete.”