For the last few years, University High’s baseball team has been like money in the postseason.
You could say that it’s Petty cash.
For the fourth consecutive full season, the Buccaneers will be heading to the state tournament after an 11-1 five-inning beat down of Greenback in Friday’s Class A sectional at David Crockett’s Miller Field.
“It feels great to be going back, but I told them afterwards that I was happy they didn’t dogpile after the game,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “I believe that we can go down there and do some damage.”
Hank Stott continued his outstanding postseason, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. The Bucs racked up 10 hits and all of them came in the final three frames.
“He got hurt a little bit on a diving play at shortstop and we had to run for him one of those at-bats, but he had a great day,” Petty said. “He had what ended up being the game-winning single that got us up 10.”
UH pitcher Cade Pollock earned the win with just 74 pitches while striking out four and surrendering five hits, which were all singles.
The only run for the Cherokees came when Caden Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored leadoff hitter Brady Allison from third.
“(Cade) threw 25 pitches in the first inning and then after the fourth inning, he was at 54,” Petty said. “He threw about 11 pitches per inning over those last three innings, so he got his pitch count back down to where it needed to be.”
Greenback starting pitcher Lawson looked to have the UH high-octane offense in check in the first two frames, but things started coming unglued in the third.
Miles Bembry and Pollock started off the frame by drawing back-to-back walks, then Jacob Pealer came through with an RBI single.
With two on and nobody out, the floodgates opened on the Loudon County crew.
Jesse Green and Hank Stott hit back-to-back triples and what was suddenly a tie game became a four-run lead for the Bucs.
“We came a little bit tighter than we normally are,” Petty said. “We usually play loose and have fun. Once we broke through in the third inning, we started rolling.”
The Bucs added three more in both the fourth and fifth to fill out the final tally and invoke the mercy rule.
Greene finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs while Pollock was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Sophomore Jack Harmon tallied two hits for UH.
Even without star pitcher Kaleb Meredith, who is now at Tennessee, Petty believes this may be one of his better teams and they will be looking to make some noise next week.
“This is the best team I’ve had swinging the bat since I’ve been head coach at University High,” Petty said. “We’re hitting it one through nine and we’re taking good approaches. I’m very proud of them and they’re swinging the bat well right now.”