It was a walk-off walk for University High.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, University High was staring at the real possibility of its baseball season coming to an end. But the Buccaneers rallied for a run in each of the last two innings and won as Jacob Pealer drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 win over Hampton on Wednesday at David Crockett’s field in Jonesborough.
Pealer's walk forced in Kaleb Meredith, who had singled as part of the seventh-inning rally.
The losers’ bracket final decision in the District 1-A tournament denied Hampton’s upset bid and ended the Bulldogs’ season.
“It was a little more stressful than I hoped for in an elimination game,” UH head coach Josh Petty said. “We came away with the win at the end and that’s all that matters.”
University High (19-12) will take on North Greene in Thursday’s championship round at 5 p.m. A second game, if necessary, would be played at 7:30. Both teams have earned berths in next week’s region tournament.
After five scoreless innings, Hampton went ahead on three straight hits off Meredith. The last of those was by Conor Jones and it plated the game’s first run.
The Buccaneers got even in the bottom of the sixth when Jesse Greene hit a sacrifice fly to score Pealer.
Hampton avoided elimination momentarily in the bottom of the seventh when the Bulldogs’ center fielder Parker Henry threw out Miles Bembry at home plate on a would-be game-winning single by Will Joyner.
“There were no outs and I felt like we could get home on that,” Petty said. “The kid made a good throw, the catcher blocked it up, and we couldn’t get to the plate.”
After Cade Pollock walked to load the bases, Pealer fought off one 3-2 pitch before drawing the decisive ball four.
Meredith was brilliant on the mound, going the distance with just 89 pitches. He allowed four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
“We knew any team could put together an inning,” Petty said. “They put together a couple of hits and then (Jones) hit one over our second baseman’s head. That was the only inning they threatened against Kaleb.”
Joyner led UH at the plate with two hits.
Hampton pitcher Josh Owens allowed seven hits and walked seven batters in 6 1/3 innings, but allowed only two runs to score.
“I can’t express how proud I am of Josh Owens,” Hampton coach Nick Perkins said. “It was his first start since April 16 due to arm tenderness, and he takes a shutout into the sixth inning. It was a great performance.”
Perkins said his team had a superb season.
“The 2020 Hampton Bulldogs graduated 11 seniors and then the 2021 team comes back and wins 16 games, including 14 of our last 21,” Perkins said. “We won two postseason games and were two innings from the region — nothing to hang their heads about.”