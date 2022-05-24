ROCKVALE — One pitch made a big difference for the University High baseball team on Tuesday at the Class A state tournament at Rockvale High School’s field.
In the top of the third, McKenzie’s Jake McDaniel hit a towering grand slam to deep center field to break the Rebels out of an early slump.
The Rebels were leading 10-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning before rain and lightning moved in to halt the game.
At press time, the Bucs and McKenzie were still in a delay.
Cade Pollock pitched 5⅓ innings for the Bucs, allowed 12 hits and struck out three.
UH struck first as Pollock hit a solo home run off of McDaniel in the first inning.
The Bucs struck again in the bottom of the second when Joseph Armstrong's double scored Brayden Ryder from second base.
The Rebels put six more runs on the board in the top of the sixth thanks to a single, error and five walks by the Bucs.