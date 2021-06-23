It’s new territory for Brandon Broyles, who admitted he’s in for a challenge.
Broyles was announced Wednesday as the new head basketball coach at Unicoi County. He will be coaching girls for the first time in his career.
“To be honest, it scares me to death,” Broyles said with a laugh. “Because I haven’t done it before. How will they respond to me? How will they handle this or that? There are a lot of unknowns for me.
“But I reached out to a lot of people who coached guys in the past and who are coaching girls now, and also former girls coaches. They told me once you coach girls, you will never coach boys again. It should be a lot of fun. I think we will be fine.”
The 39-year-old Broyles is a graduate of David Crockett with 16 years of coaching experience at the high school level. That includes five years as head coach for North Greene’s boys as well as assistant stints at Daniel Boone and most recently at Tennessee High.
With the Huskies, Broyles posted a record of 97-73 and guided them to their first district championship in 27 years. His 2016-17 team went 27-8 for the fourth-best mark in school history.
Broyles said the desire to be a head coach was still inside of him.
“I guess you can say the fire was still burning,” Broyles said. “This situation came open and it’s a good situation. It’s a great community with great kids.”
Unicoi County has a long tradition of being among the best girls teams in the area.
“You look at what Coach (Glenn) Fisher did,” Broyles said. “There’s a lot of tradition here. Even last year they beat Sullivan East, one of the best teams in the area. We want to try to get things headed back in the direction where it was.”
Broyles said he wants to bring an uptempo approach, and for his team to play physical basketball.
“We want to get after people defensively,” he said. “At North Greene we played physical and played tough. We were hard nosed. That’s what I envision here.
“I’m excited. (Director of Schools) John English and (principal) Chris Bogart are great people. And I appreciate them giving me this opportunity to do this.”