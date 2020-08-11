Next week, high school football is scheduled to begin its 2020 season.
Several games have been erased from the books. Daniel Boone, Sullivan South, Cloudland, Hampton, Unaka and Happy Valley are no longer on the Week 1 slate. Johnson County plans to practice football Tuesday, but a school board meeting Thursday will decide the fate of its opener against Sullivan East.
But despite those situations, there are still two marquee matchups remaining: Science Hill at Elizabethton, and Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High.
HILLTOPPERS vs. CYCLONES
Elizabethton and Science Hill’s football rivalry has set itself apart as something special.
The battles have consistently been entertaining, but four dramatic finishes in recent years have intensified things.
2013 — It came down the final play with Elizabethton running back Ethan Thomas getting stopped at the 1-yard line. Science Hill held on, 40-35.
2015 — The Cyclones had two shots from Science Hill’s 29-yard line in the final seconds, but couldn’t find the end zone in a 28-21 decision.
2016 — An interception by Science Hill’s Colby Martin on the game’s last play sealed a 28-21 double-overtime victory.
2018 — In arguably the best game in the history of the rivalry, Elizabethton rallied from an 11-point deficit to take an eight-point lead with a little over a minute left. Science Hill scored with 14 seconds remaining, missed the 2-point conversion attempt, and recovered an onside kick. But the Cyclones’ defense produced a quarterback sack to preserve the 36-34 win.
Science Hill leads the all-time series 55-34-5. The rivalry took on a new shape in 1988. The Cyclones won 20-14, setting the stage for a run of eight wins over the next 12 years. Elizabethton put together a three-game winning streak from 1992-94.
Starting in the new century, Science Hill dominated. The Hilltoppers are 16-4, but lost the last two matchups to give Elizabethton a rare shot at a third straight win. And being the defending Class 4A state champions, with numerous returning starters, the Cyclones will enter this year’s game as the slight favorite.
INDIANS VS. VIKINGS
This has been a lopsided series with the Indians dominating to a 67-19-1 advantage, but the football tradition of these schools makes this a dandy opener.
Four of those wins by Tennessee High came in the early 1970s. The Vikings ended a 16-game losing streak to the Indians in 1970, and ripped off three more in a row.
Since then, D-B has posted winning streaks of six (1974-79), five (stretched from 1988-2008), and a current streak of eight, which began in 2010.
Unlike the Science Hill-Elizabethton series, close games haven’t been commonplace. There have been only four one-score decisions in the last 19 years.
But this is still part of the Tri-Cities’ city-school rivalries, including Science Hill, and the game carries added significance because of that.
ALSO ON THE SLATE
David Crockett hits the road to play Ooltewah. These teams still haven’t played a full game.
In their first-ever meeting, which came last season, Crockett was awarded a 19-16 win in a game suspended by lightning in the third quarter.
Other rivalry marks for opening-night games are:
• Sullivan North 25-10 against Sullivan Central;
• Cherokee 1-0 versus Union County;
• Volunteer 0-1 against Christian Academy of Knoxville;
• Unicoi County 14-11 against South Greene.