The TSSAA announced the finalists for the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards Thursday, and Unaka's Lyndie Ramsey made the cut along with Greeneville's Ja'Kobi Gillespie.
The awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University on March 14 at 5 p.m.
Ramsey was one of three players chosen in Class 1A girls and Gillespie earned the honor in Class 3A boys.
Ramsey, a junior, is nearing the 2,000 career points plateau. She is looking to join past award winners from Northeast Tennessee Kayla Marosites of Elizabethton in 2015 and 2016 and Debbie Hawhee of South Greene in 1988.
Ramsey is averaging 26.0 points per game.
Gillespie is named a finalist for the second consecutive year and like Ramsey, is also nearing 2,000 points. Gillespie is looking to become the first male winner from Northeast Tennessee in the 37-year history of the award.
He carries a 28.0 per game average.
Also named finalists were Knox Catholic’s Sydney Mains and B.J. Edwards in Division II, Class AA. Both Mains and Edwards are from Johnson City and were standouts for Liberty Bell Middle School.