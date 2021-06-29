Seven-time Bristol Dragway champion Jerry Turner returned to the winners’ ranks Saturday in the Motorcycle class at the latest DER Bracket Series event.
The Bluff City racer won on a holeshot over Elizabethton’s Chris Johnson during the final round of Saturday’s DER Bracket Series race. Turner, on a Kawasaki, then blasted down the drag strip in 5.858 seconds at 113.97 miles per hour on a 5.83 dial-in. Johnson, riding a Haybosa, posted a 6.345-second run at 111.17 mph.
The Super Pro and Pro classes got down to round 5 of eliminations Saturday. Unfortunately, rain washed out Sunday’s eliminations.
Jake Ball from Johnson City, John Light from Fall Branch and Hampton’s Josh Owens were among the Super Pro round 5 winners. Todd McKinney of Elizabethton was among those in the last round of Pro eliminations.
Erik Colley had a .006 reaction time to beat fellow Bristol driver John Nelson in the Sportsman final. Jamie Radford from Radford, Virginia, also won on a holeshot to beat Nick Wishon in the Trophy final.
Landon Bailey from Abingdon took the Junior Dragster, Division 1 win when Luke Hutchinson from Hampton red-lighted in the final round. Piper Cory from Banner Elk, North Carolina, defeated South Carolina driver Myles Heatherly in the Division 2 final.
Another Abingdon driver, Brianna Bailey, took the Division 3 win, despite Haely Bowers from Blountville having a better reaction time. The next DER Bracket Series races are scheduled July 24-25.
Bristol Dragway will host the BTE World Footbrake Challenge this week featuring the best footbrake racers in the country with $15,000 going to the winner of each day’s events. The challenge begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
It was a big night for the Gobble family last Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Josh Gobble held off rival Lance Gatlin to win the featured Limited Late Model race. In a battle of black Chevrolets, Gobble’s No. 88 crossed the finish line a half-second ahead of Gatlin’s No. 52 car. Elby Harrison, Alex Posey and Cameron Williams rounded out the top five.
Kirby Gobble added to the bounty by racing to a three-second win over Blayne Harrison in the Mod Street feature with T.J. O’Quinn taking the third spot. Kirby Gobble was a busy man, also finishing ninth in the Late Model feature and third in the Mod 4 race.
With a $1,000 bounty hanging over his head, Kevin Canter still found his way to victory lane, winning the Mod 4 feature. Dennis Arnold finished second to Canter after finishing runner-up to him Friday at Kingsport Speedway.
Kingsport driver John Ketron won the Pure 4 feature with Larry Yeary and Ben Barker taking the other podium spots. Rob Austin, the Pure Street runner-up the previous night at Kingsport, won at Lonesome Pine while Mike Mays took second and Buzz Smith third.
Twin 50-lap Limited Late Model features highlight Saturday night’s racing program. Grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
There were plenty of fireworks on the race track at Kingsport Speedway last Friday night, and this Friday’s program features a fireworks show after the races are over.
Fan Appreciation Night opens at 5 p.m. followed by practice and qualifying. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. with fireworks at the end of the night.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Volunteer Speedway hosts an Independence Day “Firecracker at the Gap” with a five-division program plus a ladies’ powder puff race and fireworks show.
A 25-lap feature for the Crate Late Model division headlines the on-track action. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting around 7.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SUPERCROSS
Gabby Kindle from Fall Branch was runner-up at last Saturday’s women’s race for the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at the Cathey’s Creek MX course in Forest City, North Carolina. Noah Roy from Jonesborough finished second in the (85cc Beginner) race.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns to the Tri-Cities area with races at I-81 Motorsports Park scheduled for Saturday.