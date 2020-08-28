Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the city of Nashville’s phased reopening plan, the TSSAA has decided to move the 2020 state cross country championships away from Davidson County and the Steeplechase Course at Percy Warner Park.
The meet is now scheduled to take place on Nov. 5-6 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The championships will take place over two days instead of the traditional one-day event in order to maintain limited capacities that allow for safe social distancing.
2020 Cross Country State Championship Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 5 (All times CST)
10 a.m. — DI Large Class Girls Championship
10:40 a.m. — DI Large Class Boys Championship
2 p.m. — DI Small Class Girls Championship
2:40 p.m. — DI Small Class Boys Championship
Friday, Nov. 6 (All Times CST)
10:00 a.m. — DII AA Girls Championship
10:40 a.m. — DII AA Boys Championship
2 p.m. — DII A Girls Championship
2:40 p.m. — DII A Boys Championship
The course will be open for preview and team packet pick-up at the following times. The TSSAA asks that teams and spectators arrive at the park no earlier than two hours prior to their scheduled race.
This change will not affect the region meet schedules. All qualifying region meets still must be completed by Saturday, Oct. 31.
This will be the first time that the state meet has been run at somewhere other than Percy Warner Park, whether it be a three-mile or 5-kilometer course, since 1971.
The last time the race was at somewhere other than Percy Warner was in 1970, when the meet was at Two Rivers High School in Nashville.