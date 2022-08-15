Football Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Jake Carson (16), shown here in last year's game against Science Hill, is one of two quarterbacks for Region 1-6A favorite Dobyns-Bennett 

 Todd Brase

In Monday’s Board of Control meeting, the TSSAA decided “no change” for classification was the best path going forward.

It certainly seemed like a better path than the complicated mess of a proposal that would have had, for example, four teams going to the state tournament in basketball for Class 4A and Class 1A teams while Class 3A and Class 2A schools would send eight.

