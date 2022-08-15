In Monday’s Board of Control meeting, the TSSAA decided “no change” for classification was the best path going forward.
It certainly seemed like a better path than the complicated mess of a proposal that would have had, for example, four teams going to the state tournament in basketball for Class 4A and Class 1A teams while Class 3A and Class 2A schools would send eight.
That’s not going to fly — no matter how it’s packaged.
However, there is a need for change. The six-class football system is OK, but requires too much travel for region games. Four classes for basketball, baseball and softball isn’t working, either, as small districts create scheduling problems as well as a redundant start to the postseason.
Three classifications is enough for basketball, baseball and softball. Four classes has created watered-down state tournaments and clipped the perceived value of winning a championship.
One change the TSSAA made was to take control of region football schedules for 2023 and 2024. The organization said it will be able to better spread region games from week to week and guarantee schools can play region games on Fridays with adequate officiating.
Region schedules will be sent to schools and published once the Board of Control approves the classification and region alignments in November. West Ridge athletic director Anthony Richardson said the TSSAA change will complicate the process for schools as they try to secure non-region opponents for the next two seasons.
“It’s not good,” Richardson said. “November is when they’ve always said we could schedule, but we were able to have our conference schedules tentatively set (before November). The only reason those would have changed is if someone got moved from a class or changed districts.”
Schools will now have to try to get non-conference games with a gentleman’s agreement, not knowing what week they can actually play the game.
WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?
At the high school level, football season — which begins Friday night — is a game of transition and attrition. It’s rare for a team to have a high-enough percentage of returning starters to know exactly what to expect, and key injuries can crop up at any point.
Sometimes players step into the starting lineup and perform better than the people they replaced. There are also times where the new players reveal bigger-than-expected gaps. In the former case, the team exceeds expectations while in the latter it can mean a disappointing year.
But expectations are part of the fun of high school football. Right or wrong, high or low, they get people talking — which can make things interesting enough for folks to buy tickets and support programs across Northeast Tennessee.
So here are the expectation picks for each of the Region 1 leagues, followed by the first Top 10 of the season.
REGION 1-6A
This league enters with a key story of quarterbacks.
Dobyns-Bennett and Jefferson County return horses at that position while Science Hill, West Ridge and William Blount are starting anew. The Patriots arguably have the top signal caller in junior Izaiah Hall. He could put them over the top.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Dobyns-Bennett, 2. Jefferson County, 3. Science Hill, 4. West Ridge, 5. Morristown East, 6. William Blount
REGION 1-5A
This is always a tough-nut league, so picking the team that typically likes a good physical struggle seems safe at the top.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Daniel Boone, 2. David Crockett, 3. Morristown West, 4. Tennessee High, 5. Cherokee.
REGION 1-4A
It may be a regroup year for a league that has produced four titles and a runner-up finish over the last five years. But the track record is so good, another run by Elizabethton or Greeneville would not be surprising.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Elizabethton, 2. Greeneville, 3. Volunteer, 4. Seymour, 5. Sullivan East, 6. Grainger
REGION 1-3A
Unicoi County has earned its spot as the favorite, but who pushes the Blue Devils the most remains to be seen.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Unicoi County, 2. Chuckey-Doak, 3. West Greene, 4. Johnson County, 5. Claiborne
REGION 1-2A
It has become a traditional battle at the top between standout programs at Hampton and South Greene. It looks like more of the same this year.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Hampton, 2. South Greene, 3. Happy Valley, 4. Cumberland Gap.
REGION 1-1A
It starts on Roan Mountain, and that’s where it stays until another team proves otherwise.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Cloudland, 2. Unaka, 3. Jellico, 4. North Greene, 5. Cosby
TOP TEN
It is difficult to compare across leagues and classifications before the first kickoff. But the good news is teams get a chance to shake this up, starting Friday.
1. Elizabethton
2. Greeneville
3. Dobyns-Bennett
4. Daniel Boone
5. Science Hill
6. West Ridge
7. David Crockett
8. Volunteer
9. Tennessee High
10. Hampton
On the bubble: South Greene, Cloudland, Unicoi County