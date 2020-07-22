As expected, the TSSAA pushed its hybrid plan into effect for the 2020 football season during a Board of Control meeting Wednesday in Murfreesboro.

The vote was held during a virtual gathering at Siegel High School, but there was not a detailed explanation of what was being considered in the moments prior to the official vote — after a lengthy and disjointed discussion, peppered with various hypothetical questions. That left numerous coaches and athletic directors across the state wondering what exactly had been passed.

Currently the start of football practice is on hold because of Governor Bill Lee’s state-of-emergency order — which prohibits contact sports from moving forward. The hybrid plan does not provide a firm date to start football as the TSSAA is holding out hope Lee will rescind his order at some point prior to the current date of Aug. 29.

Under the hybrid plan the possibility was kept open to start the season on Aug. 21, but only if practice begins Aug. 3. In that case the season would progress as originally planned, TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said. Four teams in each region would qualify for the playoffs and schedules would not be modified.

If practice cannot begin by Aug. 3, schedules will be impacted. Gillespie said no games will be moved unless they are region contests in Week 1 or Week 2. Non-region games in those weeks will be lost if they cannot be played on their scheduled date.

“Once you get to no contact by Aug. 17, the playoff field will be reduced from 32 to 16 teams and the playoffs will begin Week 13 instead of Week 12,” Gillespie said. “All Week 3 contests would be rescheduled to Week 12.”

The hybrid plan came to the surface recently after concerns developed over the TSSAA’s original four-option proposal. The most popular was Option No. 2, which was an eight-game schedule with two teams from each region qualifying for the playoffs. The TSSAA would set region schedules across the state, creating a scenario where teams would have to scramble to fill out their non-region opponents.

In the hybrid model, teams will be allowed three weeks to prepare for their seasons — including the mandatory heat-acclimation period.

Under the hybrid’s conditions, there is more scheduling flexibility to have non-region contests rescheduled or moved into open dates.

“We’ve had some time to look at what is the least disruptive way to handle this situation,” said TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.

Also decided at the meeting was the formal adoption for girls soccer. That season is now scheduled to start on Sept. 7 with the postseason delayed by two weeks. The state championships will be held Nov. 11-14 in Murfreesboro.

The board also voted to implement a list of safety guidelines that will affect all sports. Included in the mix are:

— Players, coaches and personnel will have to take a temperature check prior to practice every day. Any person with a temperature 100.4 or higher will be required to go home immediately and cannot return without a negative COVID-19 test or verification from a doctor that the temperature wasn't a cause of COVID-19.

— No coach, player or personnel can compete without a COVID-19 questionnaire completed.

— There will be no scrimmages, jamborees or 7-on-7 contests. Scrimmages must be limited to intrasquad.

— Fans entering a facility must have temperatures taken (with exception given to children 2-and-under).

— Member schools must require anyone attending the game to wear face coverings.

— Concession stands are discouraged.

— Coaches must complete a NHFS COVID-19 course, which will be provided free.