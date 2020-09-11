It was one of those racing deals for Martin Truex Jr.
The 2017 NASCAR champion was looking for a good run in the Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington. He got that, leading a race-high 196 laps and winning the first two stages of the Southern 500.
What he didn’t get was the desired result, finishing 22nd after contact with Chase Elliott while the two were racing for the win. Still, Truex wasn’t angry about it as he made Zoom calls to promote this Saturday’s race in Richmond and next week’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“It was just one of those racing deals, where it was obviously really close,” said Truex, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “It was going to be the pass for the win in my eyes. I feel like in that moment, we both made a split-second decision and tried to anticipate or think about what the other one would do, and I think we both guessed wrong. Just really close, obviously, nobody’s fault. I don’t think you can really put blame on one guy. Just kind of a racing deal that was unfortunate for both of our teams.”
Truex matter-of-factly answered, “No, I haven’t,” when asked if he had spoken to Elliott about the late-race incident, which took both of them out of contention.
“I said in my interview after the race was I thought I had the momentum, I was going to be able to get him cleared,” he said. “At the very last second, when I saw that he was right there on the corner, there was no way for me to keep from sliding up the hill. I mean it’s Darlington. Once you commit to the turn, especially with a bad angle, you are going to use up all of the race track. It’s just the way it worked out.”
Moving ahead, Truex has to be the favorite heading into Saturday’s race at Richmond, sweeping races there in 2019. He scored career win No. 27 earlier this season at the other Virginia short track in Martinsville.
Of course it’s just days away until the Bristol Night Race. It’s a place where he scored a first career Xfinity Series victory in 2004, but has struggled in the Cup Series. He has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in 29 Bristol starts and finished 20th in the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 back in May.
Still, Truex remains in good shape to advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs. In his first year working with Australian James Small as his crew chief, he ranks sixth in the point standings. The team has been on a surge lately as Truex posted eight straight finishes of fourth or better prior to Darlington.
“When we came back from COVID, we were doing a little bit of experimenting, and it wasn’t going very well for us,” he said. “We got back to our normal stuff. The last 11 races, we’ve been a top-two or three car every week, and had a shot at winning a few. They just haven’t worked out. We’ve had a little bit of bad luck this season for sure, but I feel like James has done a great job. I feel like we’re still getting stronger, and have yet to show our full potential, so I’m excited about that.”