Race fans get twice the excitement Thursday with the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The UNOH 200 for the Truck Series will a cut-off race as the field of 10 drivers racing for the 2021 championship is paired down to eight.
Defending Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed is the series’ hottest driver with back-to-back wins to open the playoffs. The California driver in the No. 2 GMS Chevrolet has three wins this season after scoring five wins a year ago. His team showed great tenacity at Darlington, overcoming damage on a lap 21 restart and dominating the race.
Still, that doesn’t automatically make him the favorite for Thursday night.
John Hunter Nemechek, son of former driver “Front Row” Joe Nemechek, made a career decision to move from the Cup Series to the Truck Series in 2021 to drive for Kyle Busch Motorsports. It paid off big time with Nemechek winning five races and the regular season title.
Nemechek scored a trio of third-place finishes for his father’s race team. Now in the No. 4 Toyota, he’s definitely a force to be reckoned with.
So is Sam Mayer, who swept Truck Series and ARCA Series races last year at Bristol. Now driving the No. 32 Chevrolet for Bret Holmes Racing, the Wisconsin teenager looks to be fast again. Doug Coby, who won the Superstar SRX Series opener, will be in the No. 24 Chevrolet for GMS Racing that Mayer romped to a win in last year’s race.
Josh Berry, who won earlier this season in the Xfinity Series, and talented young drivers Chase Purdy and Tyler Ankrum could also be contenders for the race win.
Among the playoff drivers, three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen are still looking for their first wins of the season and their first Truck Series wins at Bristol. Friesen did win a pair of open-wheel modified races when the track was covered in dirt earlier this year.
Behind them, Ben Rhodes and Todd Gilliland are fifth and sixth in the standings and it would appear in good shape to advance in the playoffs, barring trouble. That can easily happen at Bristol.
Carson Hocevar in seventh and Austin Hill in eighth are looking to hang onto the final two spots while Zane Smith and Chandler Smith (no relation) are five and 12 points behind Hill for the cut-off.
Others like former Bristol winners Johnny Sauter and Brett Moffitt, along with Grant Enfinger are just looking to win, making the UNOH 200 a must-see race.
BUSH’S BEANS 200
Ty Gibbs, the grandson of NASCAR and NFL Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, has taken over the ARCA Menards Series lead heading into the Bush’s Beans 200.
Driving the No. 18 Toyota, he has an astounding nine wins and 16 top-10 finishes in 17 races. In addition, Gibbs has three wins in 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this season.
Corey Heim, driving the No. 25 Toyota for ARCA veteran Billy Venturini, has been on his heels with six wins and 14 top-10 finishes. He’s 16 points behind Gibbs in the driver standings with three races to go.
Thad Moffitt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, ranks third in the points, driving the No. 46 Ford for drag racer Johnny Gray. He is still looking for that first win, but has five top-five finishes.
Other hungry drivers and fan favorites like Hailie Deegan will try to find the winning formula as they will be the first to race on the track since its conversion from dirt back to asphalt.
