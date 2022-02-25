FRANKLIN — Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett and David Crockett had multiple medalists at Friday’s TSSAA individual state wrestling championships at the Montgomery Bell Academy.
Three local grapplers — the Hilltoppers’ Devon Medina at 195 pounds, the Indians’ Max Norman at 145 and the Pioneers’ Ethan Hylton at 152 — will compete for state titles Saturday.
Medina scored a pin with six seconds to go in his Class AA quarterfinal win over Hayven Jenkins of Oakland. He added more drama by winning in a tiebreaker over Siegel’s Connor Milhorn in the semifinal round.
Stiles Miller will be wrestling for third place at 106 after winning a major decision over Blackman’s Sebron Colson in the semifinals. Dylan Winters will wrestle for fifth at 126 and Ansley Reed is going for third in the girls 120 class.
Norman led the Dobyns-Bennett contingent by scoring a pinfall over Luke Belcher of Bradley Central to advance to the 145 final. Garrett Crowder will be going for third place at 220 after winning by fall over Patrick Styblo from Centennial in the consolation semifinals.
Alivia Ryan will be representing the D-B girls, when she goes for fifth in the 100 division.
David Crockett had three wrestlers already earn medals in the Class A ranks. Hylton scored a major decision over Tullahoma’s Jerzy Hendrix in the 152 semifinal. He will face Greeneville’s Colin Dupill in the championship round.
Gabe Ferrell takes aim on third place after taking a decision with Sam Bradley in the 195 consolation semifinals. Rance Horton will compete for fifth place at 160.
Elizabethton’s Trenton Taylor will wrestle for fifth in the Class A heavyweight division. Sophia Perry will battle for fifth in the girls’ 132 class.
Sullivan East has two girls competing for fifth-place honors. They are Wachipi Hamelryck at 120 and Amelia Malcolm at 145.