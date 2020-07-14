Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and William Byron are looking for a first Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway. Any of them would be fine if that first win came in Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
All feel the change of the All-Star event from the mile-and-a-half Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol’s high-banked, .533-mile bullring gives the All-Star Race the boost it needs.
“It should be exciting. Bristol is obviously a great short track and always exciting racing there,” said Truex, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “I think it’s the perfect spot to have the All-Star race. Hopefully, it will put on a big show.”
Bristol was the site of Truex’s first major NASCAR win in the Xfinity Series when he was driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr. Since that time, Truex has surpassed Earnhardt in career wins with 27 and a NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2017.
Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, is even more excited about the All-Star move to Bristol. He finished second to Brad Keselowski in the Food City presents the Super- market Heroes 500 in May.
Like Truex, he’s also a former Bristol winner in the Xfinity Series. He knows the type of action that Bristol and the All-Star Race usually bring to the fans.
“It is the All-Star Race. One million dollars! It is one of those things where you have been dreaming of the opportunity for a long time,” he said. “I mean the opportunity to get this All-Star race to Bristol. I thought it was a perfect fit for the All-Star format and I am excited to get there and see it all go down.”
Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, will have to race his way in through the All-Star Open to make the main event. He fully expects it to be a handful. The sticky PJ1 substance put in the corners to help the cars have grip could be a true wild-card.
“I think it’s going to be very intense,” he said. “With the format, the way they apply the PJ1, it’s going to be unique. I think it’s going to be a challenge.”
One major difference will be the “choose rule.” While it’s a common practice at many short tracks around the country, it’s foreign to Truex. It adds another dimension to the racing at Bristol.
“I’ve never done it before. Honestly, I’ve been racing NASCAR long enough that short tracks weren’t even doing this back then,” Truex said. “Bristol is definitely a place where you can make either lane work depending on how your car is working and things like that. I don’t really see guys giving up rows, but definitely there’s some options there and maybe it will give you a chance to take some chances somewhere.”
Bowyer is of the same mindset that he doesn’t see drivers giving up too much track position for lane choice on the restarts.
“I just don’t see people giving up two or three spots to stay on the outside,” he said. “Possibly if you are on old tires or something like that, that is where an opportunity like that comes in. Can it work? Yes. Do I think it is oversold? A little bit.”
Byron isn’t shy to say he’s willing to go all out to make the All-Star Race. He credited crew chief Chad Knaus for making a gutsy call on pit road for him transferring from the Open in 2019.
“You’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “When I was in the Open last year, aggression won out. Chad made a good call for four tires and that gave us the ability to knife our way through traffic.”
Truex is more of a purist than some of the younger drivers in the sport. He’s not in favor of the underglow lights under the bodies of the cars for the All-Star Race.
“I’m not a huge fan of it. I don’t know, I think it’s kind of ridiculous looking,” he said. “It’s really up to what everybody wants and what the fans like. It’s not like we get to vote on it or anything. We’ll see how it all plays out.”