One of the newest sports on the block is boys volleyball, and the Big 7 Conference tournament recently concluded with a thrilling three-set win for Dobyns-Bennett over Science Hill, 26-24, 23-25 and 15-13.
The conference was competitive, and there were two ties going into the tournament. Daniel Boone and Tennessee High tied for the regular-season title with a 5-1 record.
D-B and Science Hill tied for third with 4-2 records.
According to coaches, the atmosphere and the competitive spirit between the boys was at a high level.
“Having the opportunity to coach the men’s volleyball team at Dobyns-Bennett has been one of the most challenging, yet rewarding jobs I’ve had in the volleyball world,” D-B coach Katie Helvey said. “We were extremely excited to actually have a season this year after being shut down right after tryouts last year due to COVID.
“I had 8 boys return from last year’s roster, as well as some new faces. Out of our 11 on the roster, seven were seniors. We will truly miss those seven athletes next year, but I am anxious to see the turnout next year after the season we had this year.”
Alec Johnson, coach of the co-regular season champion Trailblazers, echoed the same sentiments.
“This year was quite different for the boys volleyball team at Daniel Boone,” Johnson said. “Tryouts were basically whoever shows up is on the team. With only one returning player, we had a lot to learn in a short time. With all the adversity we were thrilled to become co-regular season champs with Tennessee High, and us taking the tiebreaker with our win over them.”
Science Hill coach Laura Cook was especially excited about boys volleyball starting up in the area.
“It is so exciting for our area to offer men’s volleyball at the high school level for our conference this year,” Cook said. “We were fortunate to have a team so dedicated to working hard and competing every time they stepped on the court. We have such a great group of guys that support each other and they really embraced the process of learning the game.”
Added Cook: “It was rewarding to see them improve over the course of the short season and develop such an appreciation for the sport. They were an exciting group to coach and so fun to watch. They were resilient in handling adversity when the team had to quarantine after playing the first two matches. We were able to reschedule the remaining matches for the last week of the season.”
Boone’s Gabe Davis and Tennessee High’s Evan Jones were named the co-MVPs for the regular season. Science Hill’s Landon Willis and D-B’s Xander DeVault shared tournament MVP honors.