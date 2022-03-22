GRAY — Late in the game is when Dobyns-Bennett sophomore pitcher Cade Maynor shined on Tuesday at Clarence Mabe Field.
Maynor came in relief of senior starter Jake Timbes in the seventh inning and recorded a huge strikeout to lift the Indians to a 3-1 Big 5 Conference baseball win over Daniel Boone.
The small-ball attack for the Tribe offense in the eighth ultimately put the Indians on top.
“That was a big moment for a sophomore to come in like that and pitch,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “He pitched well last week against a good Tullahoma team that had a bunch of tough kids off of their football team that won the state.
“Jake didn’t have his best stuff, but they only scored one run off of him.”
On the mound in the seventh, Timbes tallied the first two outs before he ran out of pitches. After the pitching change, Maynor walked the first batter Griffen Jones, but threw three straight strikes to Hudson York to end the frame.
In the top of the eighth, the first two D-B batters reached via walks as new Boone pitcher Graham Jones had a tough time finding the strike zone, throwing nine consecutive balls before tallying a strike.
After a wild pitch advanced courtesy runners J.T. Griswall and Will Ritz up 90 feet, Isaac Hale laid down a bunt up the first-base line that was good enough to allow Griswall home from third.
A run would later be scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Arnette.
“I’m proud of our effort and we’ll definitely take these first two wins in the conference,” Wagner said.
Timbes threw his maximum 120 pitches and tallied seven strikeouts, but he did not get a decision. Daniel Boone pitcher Brogan Jones also stood out as he lasted seven and had nine strikeouts.
“Hats off to Jones on the mound,” Wagner said. “He’s just like his brother — both competitors and don’t give in to anything. I told some folks last night that they have a good-looking ball team. It took every ounce we had these last two days to get these two wins.”
Jones was also the only Boone player with multiple hits and had his squad’s only RBI.