The Tri-Cities Road Club offers plenty to aspiring cyclists whether the goal is recreation and staying in shape or focus on competition.
On his website, it states for over 30 years, TCRC has promoted cycling in Northeast Tennessee and continues to be the region’s strongest voice for cycling advocacy. Membership ranges from beginners to recreational riders to racers.
In a normal year, TCRC riders would participate in events like the Roan Groan road race or one of the cyclo-cross events held at places liked Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park or Unicoi’s Farmhouse Galleries. While COVID-19 has slowed down the competition, TCRC is still going strong with three rides scheduled on most weekdays and others getting together on the weekends.
“Our membership has stayed about the same this year. It hasn’t changed much one way or another,” TCRC board member Rick Giddish said. “We stopped riding as a group when they had the at-home order. Then we went back to doing our club rides again.”
Giddish, 59, is more of a recreational rider. TCRC helps those folks like him learn cycling basics, get fit and build endurance. Another major appeal is spending time with those who share a common interest.
“People look forward to it every week,” Giddish said. “We usually meet in Johnson City, but people come from Kingsport and Bristol and other places to ride.”
Giddish is one of those who comes from Kingsport as the Thursday Night Ride is started at ETSU and usually goes for 30-40 miles to Unicoi and around Buffalo Mountain. A shorter route is more for fitness, while a longer route is geared for competitive riders.
It gives options to cyclists from the Model City since the Kingsport Bicycle Association still has its website active, but hasn’t been organizing any rides since the pandemic.
With TCRC, cyclists are able to join group rides with those of similar skill and fitness levels. TCRC member Perry Cannon hosts longer rides on Saturday mornings including some “century rides” that go for 100 miles. Former Milligan runner Chris Wright and former ETSU runner Michael May were among those who recently completed their first 100-mile rides.
Tri Cities Road Club has long been an area leader in organizing local road races and cyclo-cross events, which involve obstacles instead of just a flat road surface. Riders sometimes have to dismount their bikes to hurdle barriers, climb stairs or make their way over other obstacles.
Giddish, who works for an engineering contractor at Eastman, finds other aspects of TCRC that appeals to him.
“I mainly started riding with them three years ago,” he said. “I was just looking for people enthusiastic to ride. They had some ex-racers there. I’d heard about the club, knew it had been around a long time and had some friends involved. I started the Thursday night rides and loved it.
“I meet riders from all different skill levels and it helps you become a better rider.”