Rusty Jones of Cattails at MeadowView was chosen as the golf professional of the year when the Tri-Cities PGA Chapter held its annual awards banquet at Blackthorn Club.

Jeremy Beachner, an independent instructor, was the teacher and coach of the year.

Other award winners:

Player of the year — Chris Woods (golf amplified)

Assistant of the year — Dylan Jones (Glenrochie)

Merchandiser of the year — (private) Bruce Bowen (The Olde Farm)

Merchandiser of the year (public) — Bryan Bentley (Pine Oaks)

Bill Strausbaugh Award — Chris Woods (golf amplified)

Richard Eller Growth of the Game Award — Cody Weems (TN Golf Foundation)

Youth Player Development Award — Casey Barnes (Clear Creek)

PGA Professional Development Award — Cody Weems (TN Golf Foundation)

Sales Rep of the year — Doug Schoerke (Callaway)

