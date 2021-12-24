Rusty Jones of Cattails at MeadowView was chosen as the golf professional of the year when the Tri-Cities PGA Chapter held its annual awards banquet at Blackthorn Club.
Jeremy Beachner, an independent instructor, was the teacher and coach of the year.
Other award winners:
Player of the year — Chris Woods (golf amplified)
Assistant of the year — Dylan Jones (Glenrochie)
Merchandiser of the year — (private) Bruce Bowen (The Olde Farm)
Merchandiser of the year (public) — Bryan Bentley (Pine Oaks)
Bill Strausbaugh Award — Chris Woods (golf amplified)
Richard Eller Growth of the Game Award — Cody Weems (TN Golf Foundation)
Youth Player Development Award — Casey Barnes (Clear Creek)
PGA Professional Development Award — Cody Weems (TN Golf Foundation)
Sales Rep of the year — Doug Schoerke (Callaway)