Happy Valley High School announced Friday that Nathaniel Treadway has been named the school’s head baseball coach for the upcoming season.
Treadway served as an assistant to previous Warriors coach Todd Caldwell for the past two seasons. He brings over a decade of coaching experience to the diamond.
“I was a middle school coach for nine years before I was an assistant for the last two years,” said Treadway, a 2004 Elizabethton graduate. "I’m excited about the opportunity to be a head coach at the high school level.”
Happy Valley athletic director Matt Estep expressed optimism that good days are ahead for Treadway and the Warriors program.
“We’re looking for good things from him next year,” Estep said. “He already knows the kids obviously and we feel like it will be a good transition for the players. We know he has good baseball knowledge and it’s great when you have someone on faculty who can fill that role.”
Treadway, a math teacher at the high school, credited Caldwell for laying a strong foundation for the future. The Warriors return a strong core of players including pitcher and infielder Drew Blevins, pitcher and utility player Tucker Shoun, Colby Chausse, Pedro Colunga and Reagan Ensor.
“I think it will help knowing the kids and being able to help them take another step,” Treadway said. “Coach Caldwell did a wonderful job building a foundation. We hope to continue building upon that and to see the positive results from that hard work.”
The school will host an introductory press conference at a later date.