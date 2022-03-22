KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett senior Maddox DeVinney was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the Indians’ 7-0 Big 5 Conference boys soccer victory over Daniel Boone at Indian Highland Park on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers (2-1, 1-1), sporting a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores, stayed even with D-B over the first 20 minutes of the match. But once the scoring flood gates opening, they could do little to hold back the Tribe.
In the 23rd minute of the first half, D-B (1-0, 1-0) began its onslaught. The Indians notched three goals in three minutes and the ’Blazers were reeling.
Bryson Broadwater opened the scoring with a header followed by DeVinney’s first goal one minute later. In the 25th minute, Lucas Park slammed the ball into the back of the Boone net and the rout was on.
“That’s been our problem, a flurry of goals,” said Boone coach Steven Sessis. “Once D-B started scoring there was nothing we could do to stop them. They are a good team, worthy of the win.”
DeVinney left the Trailblazers with little hope of a rally when he added two goals in the first three minutes of the second half. His final goal of the match came in the 69th minute.
“With it being our first home game of the season, we took a bit of time to get going,” said DeVinney. “Boone’s goalkeeper played well, but in the end, we found a way to finish.”
Trailblazers keeper Samuel Randall was outstanding, making several SportsCenter Top-10 saves in the contest.
“I was a little disappointed in our finishes,” said D-B coach Tom LaGuardia. “But their goalkeeper did a great job and kept them in the game early in the first half.”
The Indians had 20 shots on goal while holding the Trailblazers to just one.
Boone will host Cocke County on Thursday while Dobyns-Bennett begins play in the Smoky Mountain Cup on Friday in Gatlinburg where the Indians will take on Page.