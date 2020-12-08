BLOUNTVILLE — Daniel Boone survived a 4:30 shooting cold spell in the second half and a determined Sullivan Central squad Tuesday to take a non-district boys basketball win at the Dickie Warren Dome.
The Trailblazers (5-3) started the second half red hot before going ice cold, but managed to rebound to take a 64-57 victory over Central (2-5).
“That’s kind of been a problem that we’ve run into all season. Usually it’s been in the fourth and it’s cost us a lot of games,” Boone assistant coach Justin Humphries said of the Trailblazers’ scoreless streak in the third quarter. “We tried to get the guys back on focus and tried to start with it on defense. Every time we make a run it’s always because of defensive stops, defensive pressure. And then we get going on the offensive end.”
Humphries filled in for Boone head coach Chris Brown Tuesday after Brown was quarantined Tuesday because of the Covid-19 exposure that was not related to the Trailblazers’ basketball team.
Boone and Central battled close throughout the entire first half, exchanging the lead 10 different times before halftime.
The Trailblazers opened the third quarter with a 12-3 scoring run to build a 41-29 advantage with 3:08 left in the period.
Then Central started a run of its own.
The Cougars outscored Boone 10-0 over the remainder of the third quarter and scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 41 with 7:17 left.
Ty Barb, who finished the game with 13 points, accounted for nine of the Cougars’ points during the run.
Boone’s Breiydon Gilliam ended the Trailblazers’ scoring drought that started at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter with a basket at the 6:43 mark of the fourth, giving Boone the lead for good.
Central kept things close down the stretch, but could never overtake Boone again.
SCORING
Nevada Goodwin led Boone in the scoring department with 22 points, while Gilliam scored 13 and Caleb Head finished with 11.
In addition to Barb’s 13 points, Central got a team-high 16 points from Ethan Lane and 12 from Joltin Harrison.
LADY COUGARS TAKE WIN
On a night where baskets were at a premium, Central junior Jaelyn West made the most of her opportunities.
West finished with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars to a 54-36 win over Boone (0-4).
Allison Lambert added 10 points for Central (5-4).
Rebecca Higgins led Boone’s scorers with 13 points.