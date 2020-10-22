BRISTOL — The Big 11 cross country meet has quite a bit of history, but Thursday at Steele Creek Park was a special day for Daniel Boone.
The boys team put together a perfect score of 15 points by sweeping the top five individual spots and became just the second squad to ever post the lowest possible score at the conference meet.
In the 58 previous editions of the boys meet, only Science Hill in 1963 had the distinction of scoring 15. Back then, the meet was only two miles in length, four teams participated and Science Hill hosted the meet on campus.
The Hilltoppers that season went on to be the first team from Northeast Tennessee to win a state championship when the meet was one classification.
Boone also won the title for the ninth time in 10 years.
“It’s an awesome feeling to be part of history,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “It wasn’t anything that we were looking for and anything that we had talked about or even imagined.
“As the race played on, it became a possibility and then a reality. In this conference and with these schools, especially when we go against the city schools, it’s unbelievable and it hasn’t really set in yet.”
Conner Wingfield stayed perfect on the season, tallying his fifth straight win on the season, crossing the 5-kilometer course in 16:17.9.
“That’s pretty exciting after the coach told us the history of the meet,” Wingfield said. “For that to happen for the first time in 57 years is crazy.
“I want to try to get in as many wins as I can before state because that’s when it’s going to go down.”
Next for the Trailblazers was freshman Luke Mussard in second (16:54.5), followed by Bryson Lewis in third (17:26.9). Evan Bruce (fourth in 17:34.4) and Alexander Quackenbush (fifth in 17:46.3) rounded out the perfect day.
“I realized after I finished that we had a chance at the perfect score and it was pretty cool to watch,” Wingfield said.
David Crockett’s Bryson Livesay ran tough for most of the way and looked like he was going to be the one to break it up, but he ended up sixth in 17:53.8.
Science Hill finished in second with 73 points while Crockett was third with 81.
BY A NOSE
The girls race was far more competitive as the Lady Trailblazers squeaked out a three-point win (35-38) over Washington County rival Crockett.
“We expected that and you have to give Crockett a ton of credit,” Jeffers said. “Their girls came to race and they had some that really stepped it up. That was probably the best I’ve seen them run all season.
“Our girls were fortunate enough to hold on to their spots and even pick a few spots off at the end.”
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington convincingly won the individual title, traversing her home course in 19:16.0. Arrington remarked that it was good to be back racing healthy.
“It was really hot today for this time of year,” Arrington said. “It’s been hot all week and I was mentally preparing myself.”
Arrington broke Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield a little past the mile point and powered up and down the rolling, double-loop course.
“I was trying to be a little conservative because I went out really fast,” Arrington said. “I paid for it at the end. It’s different for me having someone on my heels like that and I was just trying to feel it out. I feel like I went out and executed my race plan.”
Wingfield was second in 19:55.8, but Patricia Chellah might have sealed the deal for Boone by passing two runners in the final 100 yards of the race. Chellah would finish third in 20:35.0.
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan was fourth in 20:36.7 while Crockett’s Ashlynn Roy came fifth in 20:42.0. Both the Lady Pioneers and Lady ’Blazers placed all of their scoring five in the top 15.
“You can go back and look through the race at every one of them,” Jeffers said. “A spot that they gained or someone they passed and getting that win was a great feeling.”
UP NEXT
The Region 1 large and small schools championships will be held next Thursday at Daniel Boone for the 48th consecutive year. The top three teams and individuals in the top 10 not on a qualifying team automatically advance to the state meet on November 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
The meet begins at 1 p.m. with the small classification girls race.