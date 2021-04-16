There was plenty for Daniel Boone baseball coach Scott Hagy to like about the Trailblazers’ non-conference game against Sullivan East in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic.
Solid pitching, good production throughout the lineup and most importantly, a 5-3 win over a quality opponent Friday evening at Clarence Mabe Field.
Leadoff batter Anthony Edwards set the tone, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Gaven Jones and Jackson Jenkins each were 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Trailblazers (11-7).
“It was a good win for us today,” Hagy said. “Jackson showed up big today, a couple of RBI spots where he came through. That’s why we have Anthony in that leadoff spot. He wasn’t real comfortable in it early, but he’s starting to get adjusted to it and doing a much better job.”
Sullivan East (7-9) tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning on Dylan Bartley’s sacrifice fly to score Jonathan Beach. The Patriots also had a good day from their leadoff hitter Seth Chafin, who finished 3-for-4. However, Chafin didn’t score as the Patriots left 10 runners on base.
“It was a good game, but sometimes things aren’t going your way,” Sullivan East coach Mike Breuninger said “We’ve had things happen the last couple of games. They had a bloop hit and scored a run. Then, a check-swing single scored two.”
The check swing was by Gaven Jones in the second inning, which scored both Griffen Jones and Edwards. Even without that play, the ’Blazers were having a good day knocking the ball around with 10 hits overall.
On the mound, Daniel Boone starting pitcher Tyler Barnett went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and three runs. Brogan Jones entered the game in the fifth with a runner on second. He walked his first batter before settling down with a flyout to left field.
He faced another tough situation with runners on second and third base in the sixth inning. He didn’t panic with a pop fly to short to end the threat.
Hagy brought in Boone ace Gaven Jones to close out the game, which he did with two strikeouts and three straight outs. The coach explained the reasoning behind bringing in Jones.
“It was either do that or let him throw a meaningless 10-15 pitch bullpen to get ready for Monday,” Hagy said. “He wanted the ball so that’s why he got it.”
Tyson Mitchell suffered the loss for East, throwing eight strikeouts, but giving up eight hits and five runs (two earned).