The Trailblazer Invitational cross country meet arguably has as much history as any other meet in Tennessee.
It is the second-oldest and longest consecutively running meet in the state as it enters its 49th year, traversing the rolling 5-kilometer course around Daniel Boone High School.
“There’s a lot of pride that always goes into this meet,” Daniel Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “It’s humbling to think I ran in this meet way back in the 1980s when Coach (Karl) Winkle had first started it and now I’m in my 16th year directing the meet.
“You think about the number of people that have run on this course over the last half-century and it really puts a lot of pressure on you to run a better meet.”
The old course — originally laid out by the legendary Boone coach Winkle — has seen its fair share of amazing races over the years, but Saturday’s meet might top all the previous ones.
“At least since I’ve been here, this is the strongest field that there’s ever been,” Jeffers said. “And it’s a pretty cool thing to see teams wanting to come to our meet from all around, including the mid-state.”
Action on Saturday gets underway at 8:30 a.m. with the combined elementary school races. The varsity races will kick off with the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys will follow at 10:45.
DEEPEST BOYS RACE EVER
The boys race features Boone senior and defending champion Conner Wingfield — who is 2-for-3 this season in terms of overall wins — going up against Brentwood Academy’s Luke Thompson.
Yes, you read that correctly: Brentwood Academy — the 12-time team state champion — is coming from Nashville to East Tennessee for one of the few times in its prestigious history.
The Eagles are currently ranked third in Division II-AA behind McCallie and Baylor. Thompson is fifth in the all-classification individual rankings while Wingfield is fourth.
“In my 23 years of coaching (at Brentwood Academy), we have never been past Knoxville for a meet. One of the reasons that we’re coming is because one of my assistant coaches, David Hudson, ran for Len when he was coaching at Columbia Academy and they have a good relationship,” Eagles coach Marshall Smith said. “When I think of East Tennessee, to me, it really personifies what cross country is. It’s an area that’s very hilly and even mountainous in some cases.
“That part of the state has always produced some tough runners, great kids and great coaches going back many years. I’m really excited and I’m so glad that we get to provide different experiences for our kids.”
Also set to make an appearance is Murfreesboro Siegel, which won three consecutive team titles from 2017-2019 and is currently ranked in the top 15 in Class AAA.
The out-of-state competition is at a high standard as well with Abingdon — top-ranked in VHSL Class 3 and sixth in all Virginia classifications — makes the trek down the interstate along with fellow Mountain 7 member Union, which is a strong favorite to win the Class 2 team title.
A strong contender for the Class 1 title, Lebanon makes a return to Gray for the first time in several years.
Coming over the mountain from North Carolina are perennial cross country powers Watauga High of Boone and Myers Park of Charlotte. Both squads have team wins on the historic course within the last five years.
Predictions
Individual winner: Conner Wingfield, Daniel Boone
Defending champion Wingfield is running strong and seems to get better as the season goes along. Wingfield and Thompson should get early separation and it could be a quick time coming up “Heartbreak Hill” and going into the last half-mile.
Thompson and Wingfield could give Ben Varghese’s course record (15:23.5) a good run for its money.
Team champs: Brentwood Academy
Boone would be a strong favorite if not for the fact the ’Blazers have experienced some recent difficulty. Sophomore Luke Mussard was suspended before the last meet while senior Levi Streeval is again out with a stress fracture.
BA’s average based on time this season is 16:23.3, but a spread of 1:55 from the first to the fifth runner could end up playing a factor.
Even though Abingdon will be without senior Isaac Thiessen as he makes his official visit to Tennessee, the Falcons have been strong all season and seem to step up when the lights are the brightest.
Look for Abingdon to make a run at the team title, which would be the first one since 1995.
STRONG LOCAL GIRLS FIELD
Science Hill senior Jenna Hutchins will not be racing this weekend on the course where she has won back-to-back regional titles and owns the course record (17:06.7). She has yet to make a season debut and it is not known whether she will run this season at all.
The individual race should be rather interesting as Siegel’s Kyra Hayes comes in with a season’s best time of 18:10.0 at a meet in Ohio. The rolling hills of the Trailblazer course will present a lot of challenges and the locals should have a strong contingent in contention for the individual and team titles.
Look for Dobyns-Bennett’s Autumn Headrick and Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan to make some noise up front along with defending champion Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High. Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee could also be in strong contention.
Predictions
Individual winner: Trinny Duncan, Science Hill
Duncan has run awfully well this season, even last week at Jesse Owens when she was under the weather. Duncan, Headrick and Hayes should have quite the race up front and could be looking at pushing the 18:30 barrier with the right conditions.
Team champs: Watauga, N.C.
The Lady Pioneers currently have one of their best teams in recent memory and are coming off of an eighth-place finish at the Wendy’s Invitational meet in Charlotte in the ultra-competitive invitational division. Watauga had a 20:14 average on the McAlpine course and is used to the hills in Boone.
Pope High (Ga.) and D-B should give the Lady Pioneers a good run for the team title.