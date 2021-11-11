Daniel Boone doesn’t have to look very far into history to know what it is facing.
Knoxville Central won the Class 5A state title in 2018 and 2019 and reached the quarterfinals last year. And now the Bobcats have the Trailblazers in their sights for Friday’s second-round TSSAA game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hale Stadium.
Both teams have played tough schedules. Boone enters with a record of 5-5, carrying a four-game winning streak, while Central (7-3) has won seven of its last eight games.
“They are a big-play team with lots of speed,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Their offensive line has good size. We need to tackle, limit big plays and cover kicks.”
Also, Jenkins said his team needs to get lined up on defense.
“They have a ton of motions and shifts,” he said.
THE PLAYERS
Central is led by quarterback Ryan Bolton, who has thrown for 1,732 yards with 20 touchdowns this season. His top target is Will Siaway (589 yards and eight scores).
Leading the way on the ground are Frank Johnson IV (839 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Shannon Mills (742 yards, 11 scores).
Defensively, the Bobcats are led by linebacker Mark Adams Jr. and lineman Isaiah McGaha, who has 14.5 sacks on the season.
“They fly to the ball, and are aggressive and opportunistic,” Jenkins said.
BOONE’S WEAPONS
The Trailblazers lean on running back Aiden Riner, who has scored 12 touchdowns this season.
Other keys include quarterback Luke Jenkins, receiver Landon Kirkpatrick and running back Braiden Blankenship.
On the defensive side of the ball, Henry Hamlin (103) and Hagan Edwards (94) have been tackle machines this season.
Kirkpatrick has four picks and Will Hamlin has totaled 7.5 sacks.
Also, kicker Ben Shrewsbury tied for the NET lead in field goals this season with four.
MEETINGS
Boone has played Central twice in the playoffs, losing 16-0 in 2017 and 49-7 in 2018.
The Trailblazers are trying to win multiple playoff games in the same season for only the third time in school history (1999 and 2009).